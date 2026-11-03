What were the best hard rock songs of the 1980s?

There's no shortage of great rock songs that have stood the test of time and become classics. Some were immediate commercial successes, others may have taken some time to get the respect they deserve, but the one thing they all have in common is that they still remain timeless in the 21st century and are as well respected and prominent today as they were in the era in which they were birthed.

There's actually one act that topped our best hard rock songs in two separate years and with two distinctively different sounding song. On one hand, you've got "Home Sweet Home," the essential perfect road ballad that still resonates today. And just a few years later Motley Crue returned to top the list with one of the most adrenaline-filled songs in their catalog. That's right, we're giving some love to "Kickstart My Heart."

READ MORE: What Are the 25 Best Hard Rock Songs of the 1980s?

You'll also find one of the biggest rock hits ever from one of the most popular arena rock bands ever as Journey get some attention. It also would be hard to think about the '80s, a decade of decadence and guitar hero glory, without shouting out the mighty Van Halen. But which song gets the nod?

Join us as we take you back in time and celebrate the best hard rock song of each year of the 1980s below.

The Best Rock Song of Each Year of the 1980s The '80s gave us a wealth of classic rock songs we still love today, but which song topped each year? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Below, see how we remove one song from nearly perfect 1980s rock albums.