Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Stands Against Political + Social Platforming at Their Concerts

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has let the band's fans know exactly where the group stands when it comes to pushing political or social agendas in their shows.

In a viral clip that's been circulating on the X social media platform, Sixx directly addresses the crowd while sharing a message of unity rather than divisiveness.

What Did Nikki Sixx Tell Motley Crue's Audience?

It is not clear from the fan-shot video where and when Sixx's declaration took place. The band finished up their "Return of the Carnival of Sins" tour back in late September. But it's likely with James Hetfield's recent declaration at Metallica shows about political platforming and pushing agendas, the Sixx video has garnered social media interest as well.

Within the video that was initially shared on the X platform by @CassandraRules, Sixx is viewed telling a crowd, “It does not matter to Motley Crue if you’re a Republican. It does not matter to Motley Crue if you’re a Democrat. It doesn't matter if you’re gay or if you’re straight or if you’re going right down the fucking center of the lane of life cause we’re all in this together. Can we agree?”

What Did James Hetfield Say About Political Platforming?

During recent shows at the Las Vegas Sphere, Metallica frontman James Hetfield has spoken out about using the concert stage as a platform to push political or social agendas.

In viral video that made the social media rounds, the singer is seen addressing the crowd and sharing, "Unless you live in Vegas, you've come a long way to spend some time with Metallica. We're grateful for that — your travels, the money you spend, the time it took, thanks for coming to celebrate with us."

He then added in footage shared by YouTube account @RealityRedemption1, "I just gotta say, Metallica is not here, like some other entertainers, to influence you with their bullshit, okay? We are here... no bullshit... we're here to forget about all the outside shit, okay? Metallica's agenda is love, energy and heavy music, baby!"

What Has Nikki Sixx Said in the Past About Talking Politics at Concerts?

Back in 2016, Nikki Sixx shared with NME his thoughts about bringing up politics at shows while he was out touring with Sixx: A.M. "We don’t feel that’s right for us. It doesn’t mean it’s not right for somebody else," he shared at the time. "We have our beliefs and inside of our own camp it’s not 100 percent all one way or another. We don’t really feel it’s necessarily something you want to stop in the middle of a rock show and say.”

READ MORE: Previously Unreleased 1981 Motley Crue Demo Song Arrives

The bassist then continued, adding, "I’ve been quite vocal on my socials – I’m also very sarcastic most of the time so I think people know where I stand, but, in America especially, we’re very divided. To have a fan feel that they have to choose their music because of the person they voted for, that is not fair to the music.”

In a 2020 interview with Yahoo!, the bassist commented, "We could do a whole interview where I would tell you my opinion on this administration, and other administrations, but I'm not a politician, I’m a rock star, and people don't want me to talk about stuff like that. They tell me to 'stay in my lane' and just stick to playing bass. I don't really want to just stick to playing bass, but I don't want to alienate and have a mudslinging contest."

As Sixx stated, he has been vocal on issues such as the opioid epidemic in America and more recently about a Yosemite land proposal through his social media. But it appears as though he's intent on keeping the concert arena issue- and agenda-free.

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