VOTE: Better Summer Headliner – Guns N’ Roses vs. Motley Crue

This week in Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show, we're pitting two of the summer's biggest headline bands against each other. It's Guns N' Roses vs. Motley Crue and you get to decide the ultimate victor!

In one corner, we've got Guns N' Roses, who emerged in 1987 with one of the biggest albums of the decade, Appetite for Destruction. It was pure domination for the remainder of the decade into the 1990s with such standouts as "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Paradise City," "Patience," "You Could Be Mine," "Don't Cry," "November Rain" and plenty more that still pack people into outdoor venues year after year.

It was more of a gradual ascent to domination for Motley Crue, who got their start in the early '80s with songs such as "Shout at the Devil" and "Looks That Kill." They'd continue to add heavy hitting hits throughout the decade with "Smokin' in the Boys Room," "Home Sweet Home," "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Wild Side," "Dr. Feelgood," "Kickstart My Heart" and "Don't Go Away Mad" making them into '80s superstars.

But which of these '80s icons still packing seats in the 2020s is the better band and worthy of your vote for a rock block feature on Loudwire Nights?

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both bands on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked group will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: 11 Essential '80s Albums to Own on Vinyl

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

Below see the Best Hard Rock Album for Each Year of the 1980s.