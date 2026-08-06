Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has commented on the band's use of backing tracks, clearing up some of the confusion that has led to allegations of using pre-recorded material in their live shows.

Sixx's comments came via his X social media account as he made himself available to fans to answer any questions that they might have while using the #AskSixx hashtag.

What Did Nikki Sixx Say About Motley Crue's Use of Backing Tracks?

Within answering all the fan questions, Sixx was asked by one person, "Why do y'all use backing tracks?"

The Motley bassist responded, "Since we saw Queen using some to help during the song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' live, we understood that we could bring in elements that we could not do live like orchestras, saxophones, etc., etc. and sync them up with what we are playing and we do play 100 percent live and it’s better for the fans and we enjoy being able to do what we did in the studio live. It’s a win win for us."

Another person later followed, asking them, "Why don't you guys play 100 percent live," to which Sixx was a little more curt in responding, "We do. You were lied to. Sorry."

Why Has There Been So Much Attention on Motley Crue Using Backing Tracks?

In 2022, during an appearance in Kansas City, video surfaced from a performance that appeared to show the band using a backing track for drums. The instance in question found Tommy Lee missing the count-in on "Looks That Kill" as he scrambled to return to his drum kit in time.

The subject garnered more attention in 2023 when Mick Mars was suing the band over his removal from Motley Crue. Within the filing, it was reported by Rolling Stone that Mars was alleging the band, while singling out Nikki Sixx, hadn't played their instruments live on their 2022 touring. In January 2026, Motley Crue emerged victorious in the suit over Mars, with the arbitrator rejecting all claims that Mars had made against the band and ordering the musician to pay damages.

READ MORE: Who Was the First Band Known for Using Backing Tracks Live?

In 2024, John 5 refuted allegations that he had mimed guitar parts onstage with the band by posting video on his instagram of what happens in the moment that fans had been questioning.

"I do this thing where I flip the pick around on my neck," he said, tossing his guitar pick in the air and catching it to complete the riff in question. He also responded to claims that his "hand isn't even on the guitar" while playing "Too Fast for Love," demonstrating his use of hammer-ons and pull-offs during the single-string riff.

"Very simple. It's not a big thing," he concluded. "A lot of things are played with one hand. A lot of musicians know this. So, nothing to worry about, no backing tracks."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, John 5 shared on the Thinking About Guitar podcast that each of the members are playing every note onstage. "I think people just don't wanna hear that. I don't understand why people don't want to accept that, but we work really hard, and the live tracks, they sound great," he shared.

And echoing Sixx's sentiments from his X explanation, John 5 added, "Listen, there's backups [backing vocals] that are on track. Of course, there's backups pumped in, there's sirens pumped in, there is intros pumped in, but all the music that we're playing is being performed by us. And I'm up there singing backups and Nikki's singing backups, and we do our best."

Motley Crue on Tour in 2026

Motley Crue are currently out as part of The Return of Carnival of Sins, celebrating the 20th anniversary of that run and their 45th anniversary overall. Tesla and Extreme are providing support on the run.

After catching a little break, the tour will resume on Aug. 12 in Alpharetta, Ga. Dates are currently booked through Sept. 26 in Ridgefield, Wash. See all of the stops and get ticketing info via the Motley Crue website.

Below, see rock and metal bands who have admitted using backing tracks live.