Video Appears to Show Motley Crue Using Backing Track for Drums

Footage from Motley Crue's show in Kansas City, Mo. on July 19 appears to show the band utilizing a backing track for drums, as evidenced by a missed count-in to "Looks That Kill" as Tommy Lee scrambles to sit behind his kit in time.

After the first few dates of the Stadium Tour playing anywhere from a couple to a handful of songs due to recently sustained broken ribs, Lee has been powering through the injury and performing the full Motley Crue set each night since June 29.

The use of pre-recorded audio tracks, either as segues between songs or as backing support for a live band, is not an entirely uncommon practice in rock and metal concert performance. It has, however, left fans quite divided on the issue and in regards to what capacity these backing tracks are being used.

In the fan-filmed video clip below, pre-recorded audio of a light droning noise blares through the PA system between "Live Wire" and "Looks That Kill." As this is happening, Lee's presumed drum tech is seen making adjustments to the kit before Lee quickly scrambles to overtake his spot and get seated for the beginning of the next track.

With no drum sticks in his hands, a cymbal count-in is heard and Lee makes his first drum strikes as the song fully begins with other instrumentation. The video does not appear to offer any indication that the audio and video is out of sync as Vince Neil's lip movements are in time with the audio.

Loudwire reached out to a representative for Motley Crue requesting a comment/explanation for what is seen in the video. The response we received stated that the band is not currently fielding media requests.

Earlier this year at a KISS show in Belgium, drummer Eric Singer made a mistake that threw off the timing of the pyrotechnic effects during "Detroit Rock City." The slip-up also appeared to expose a backing track of Paul Stanley's vocals as the Starchild's voice was heard when he was not positioned behind a microphone.

Motley Crue are currently in the midst of "The Stadium Tour." Get your tickets for the run here.

Motley Crue, "Looks That Kill" — Drum Miscue + Back Tracks

Bands Who Had Final Tours That Weren’t Final Whether due to interpersonal turmoil, the desire to pursue other creative endeavors and/or something else, here are 10 acts who – intentionally or not – announced final tours that, well, weren’t actually final.

