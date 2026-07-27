Axl Rose left a sweet impression after he popped into a gelato shop in Saratoga Springs late last week and the server apparently didn't know exactly who he was until after he'd already left.

Guns N' Roses played a show at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saturday night (July 26) with support from Public Enemy. The day before the show, Rose's sweet tooth kicked in and he found himself at Saratoga Gelato [via CNY News].

A series of surveillance photos shared on Instagram by a local realtor named Jessica Hauprich show the vocalist taste testing a gelato flavor and then eating some from a cone. He was joined by one of the members of his management team, Vanessa Santos and it's unclear who else was with them based on the photos.

According to the realtor's post, her daughter was the girl depicted in the photos that served Rose and his posse.

"Just a sweet child of mine serving gelato to Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses," the caption reads.

"Yesterday she was like, 'I’m pretty sure the really nice guy I waited on Friday is really famous.' Her dad pulled up the cameras and confirmed. Ally said he was super cool to talk to and went on about how nice he is. Love that she spotted him as a celebrity but his kindness stood out."

READ MORE: 10 of the Nicest Things Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Has Ever Done

See the post below.

GN'R played a 28-song set during their performance at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center the following night, including a cover of Black Sabbath's "Junior's Eyes" in addition to their usual core songs. CNY News' article reported that nearly 25,000 fans were present for the show.

Their next show is scheduled for this Wednesday (July 29) in Chicago. See all of their upcoming dates on their website.

See every song Guns have played live since reuniting in 2016 below.