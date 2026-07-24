Guns N' Roses kicked off the North American leg of their tour last night (July 23) in Raleigh, N.C. Keep reading to see their setlist and some photos from the show.

The band played a 29-song set, which included "Happy Birthday" for Slash, who turned 61 yesterday. The set contained most of their biggest hits, some of the newer tracks they've released over the last few years ("Hard Skool," "Nothin'," "Atlas" and "The General") and covers by Black Sabbath, The Damned and more.

See the full setlist from the evening and some photos, which were provided by Guns N' Roses, below.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Guns N' Roses' highly-anticipated 2016 reunion, which saw Duff McKagan and Slash return to the stage with Axl Rose for the first time in 23 years. They've played hundreds of shows all over the world since then and only took 2024 off from playing together.

Since the reunion kicked off, GN'R have played about 68 songs. We rounded up every track they've played in the last 10 years, which you can see in the gallery toward the bottom of the page.

The rockers just wrapped up their European tour in early July and will now play across the U.S. and Canada until mid-September.

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses' 11 Wildest Pre-'Appetite for Destruction' Stories

See all of the band's upcoming tour dates and ticket information on their website.

Guns N' Roses Setlist - July 23 (Raleigh, N.C.)

1. "Welcome to the Jungle"

2. "Bad Obsession"

3. "Mr. Brownstone"

4. "It's So Easy"

5. "Slither" (Velvet Revolver cover)

6. "Hard Skool"

7. "Chinese Democracy"

8. "Live and Let Die" (Wings cover)

9. "Yesterdays"

10. "Think About You"

11. "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" (Black Sabbath cover)

12. "Estranged"

13. "Double Talkin' Jive"

14. "Don't Cry"

15. "You Could Be Mine"

16. "Nothin'"

17. "Rocket Queen"

18. "Wichita Lineman" (Jimmy Webb cover)

19. "New Rose" (The Damned cover)

20. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan cover)

21. "Happy Birthday to You" (to Slash)

22. "Civil War"

23. "Atlas"

24. "The General"

25. Slash Guitar Solo

26. "Sweet Child O' Mine"

27. "November Rain"

28. "Nightrain"

29. "Paradise City"

[via Setlist.fm]

Photos From Guns N' Roses' 2026 North American Tour Kickoff See photos of Guns N' Roses' 2026 North American tour kickoff on July 23 in Raleigh, N.C. Photos are courtesy of Guns N' Roses.

See every song Guns N' Roses have played in concert since they reunited in 2016 below. It includes their songs, covers they've recorded and tributes.