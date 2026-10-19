Motley Crue Book ‘Carnival of Sins’ Las Vegas Residency for 2027

We hope your luck has been good of late as Motley Crue will be high rolling into Las Vegas for a 2027 residency!

The band just announced that they will take over the Colosseum at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace beginning March 19 and running through April 3.

The group had been teasing some big announcement coming over the past week with a push for fans to sign up for their S.I.N. Club ahead of Monday's (Oct. 19) big announcement. Along with the teases, backing video was shown of a casino dice game as well as a slot machine turning up the fiery pentagram logo. There was also a teaser of the Las Vegas landscape in ruins with the pentagram lit up around Caesar's Palace.

2027 Motley Crue Las Vegas 'Carnival of Sins in Sin City' Residency Dates

As previously stated, the "Carnival of Sins in Sin City" residency is set for March 19 through April 3 at the Colosseum in Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

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With this coming after the band's recent "Return to the Carnival of Sins" summer tour, you can probably expect some crossover between what was seen this past summer and what will be packed into these eight special performances at Caesar's Palace.

This marks the band's fourth Las Vegas residency. It's expected to feature stunning visuals and a fan-voted setlist of iconic hits—including songs returning to the stage for the first time in decades.

The actual show dates are as follows:

March: 19, 20, 24, 26, 27, 31

April: 2, 3

How Do I Get Tickets?

There will be an exclusive pre-sale for members of Mötley Crüe's S.I.N. Club will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10AM PT.

Citi is the official card of Mötley Crüe’s residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10AM PT until Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10PM PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation customers, will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10AM PT.

Tickets for the following eight shows go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 23 at 10AM PT via Ticketmaster. All shows begin at 8PM local time.

Mötley Crüe also announced today that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales of Mötley Crüe At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, Carnival Of Sins in Sin City, will be donated to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, a Las Vegas-based organization that provides the thousands of young people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada with wraparound support to help youth move into stable housing, grow and flourish.

What Else Is Going on With Motley Crue?

It was a solid summer for Motley Crue who spent time out on tour as part of the "Return of the Carnival of Sins" tour. Tesla and Extreme were along for the run. The band issued a Too Fast for Love 45th anniversary box set while also putting the spotlight on a Leathur Records version of "Take Me to the Top" with a new lyric video while tied to the collection.

But now front and center for 2027 is Motley Crue's Las Vegas residency.

Below, see the best song off of every Motley Crue album.