It is quite something for a band to sustain a level and quality and consistency over a three-album span, but yet quite a few hard rock bands managed to do that and thrive over the course of the 1980s.

In this list, we're breaking down some of the best three-album hot streaks pulled off during the decade. While most of the names here will draw a collective nod, there are several big '80s rockers who didn't make the cut, whether it be for lack of releasing three albums in the decade or for having a fall off in the run keeping them from their third consecutive standout.

One of the more interesting selections on this list comes from a band who achieved their three-album run with two different vocalists. While many try to divide the Van Halen eras between Dave and Sammy, we collectively salute what they did in the decade making the successful transition from Roth to Hagar.

READ MORE: Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s

The list also features two bands who notably delivered their last three albums to end their recording careers (at least at the time) on a high note. That would be The Police, who ended a Rock Hall-worthy career with arguably the biggest album of their career in Synchronicity. And then the other band would be Journey, who carried over from the '70s and were at the top of the commercial success in the '80s when they took a decade-long recording hiatus before reuniting with singer Steve Perry in late 1995 until 1998.

Who else made the cut for rock's best three-album hot streaks of the 1980s? Check out our gallery below.

Hard Rock's 10 Best 3-Album Hot Streaks of the 1980s (Ranked) Doing it for one album is amazing. Keeping it up for two albums is impressive. But these three rock bands managed to keep themselves near the top of their game for three straight records. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

And see who made the '90s best hard rock three-album hot streaks as well...

10 Best 1990s Hard Rock Three-Album Stretches (Ranked) Putting together one solid album is hard enough. But who kept it going for three straight and thrived in the '90s? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

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