Pearl Jam have weighed in on a recent viral incident in the Seattle area where a father and daughter were detained and forcibly removed from a plane bridge by ICE agents.

The veteran Seattle group voiced their displeasure with the "inhumane" actions perpetrated by ICE.

What Did Pearl Jam Say About the ICE Arrests at the Seattle Airport?

In posts shared on X, Facebook and Instagram, the band commented, "It is heartbreaking and infuriating to watch the human toll of a system driven by cold cruelty. Seeing a family torn apart and dragged off a jetway right here in our own airport by masked individuals is unconscionable and we stand firmly against this kind of inhumane treatment."

READ MORE: Pearl Jam Clarify Drummer Situation After Ohana Festival

They continued, "That’s why this election mattered so much. It showed we aren't powerless or screaming into a void. Americans stood up, looked at the systematic abuse and what ICE is doing to our neighbors, and said, no more."

What Happened With the ICE Arrest at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport?

Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, his daughter Sofia Larrondo Hernandez Meija and her husband were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles to attend a family baptism. As they were getting ready to board, CBC reports that two men in unmarked jackets and khaki pants approached the family on the jetway and physically attempted to detain both the father and daughter before boarding the plane.

Passenger John Gaedeke was among those who captured the incident on his phone and his video of the altercation has since gone viral. Gaedeke said that the two men "just lunged forward. They didn't identify themselves and then sort of hit this family from behind."

According to a Fox 13 Seattle report, ICE claimed that the father and daughter had overstayed their visas. In addition, Sofia was being charged with assaulting a federal officer for allegedly throwing coffee at the unmarked ICE agents. Sofia and Ricardo were both being held at the ICE processing center in Tacoma after the arrest.

Fox 13 Seattle Report on ICE Detainment at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

"The video is horrific and it is chilling. There is no justification for this brutality. It is time to abolish Donald Trump's ICE," Washington Governor Bob Ferguson shared during a press conference while addressing the arrest, per Fox 13 Seattle.

Meanwhile, Newsweek spoke with attorney Olia Catala, who is defending the father and daughter, about the incident. Catala shared that neither of her clients have a criminal history and are seeking asylum in the U.S. They both entered the U.S. legally in 2015 with tourist visas and Larrondo has a pending asylum application while his daughter has been married to a U.S. citizen and is currently seeking a green card.

Since both cases have been pending, both the father and daughter have been allowed to remain in the U.S. while renewing their work permits.

Catala also challenged the claim that Hernandez had thrown a cup of coffee at an officer, stating to the Associated Press, "When somebody's charging at you, you're going to drop a cup of coffee."

For their part, Alaska Airlines told Newsweek that they were not given advance notice that ICE was planning the arrest and they are investigating whether the proper protocols were followed. They said in a statement, "We are working to understand the circumstances surrounding what occurred, including whether the proper protocols were followed. We will work with the Port of Seattle and government authorities to ensure the collaborative standards and practices that have kept our air system safe and secure for decades are respected moving forward."

Below, check out 20 rock and metal songs with social messages.