Eddie Vedder Addresses Pearl Jam Drummer Situation After Festival Performances

Pearl Jam have clarified their drummer situation after playing their first shows since the departure of Matt Cameron this past weekend.

The rockers performed two times over the weekend at Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California. Paul McCartney drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. played drums with the group in place of Cameron, who left in July of 2025 after 27 years.

Vedder wrote a statement that was shared on Pearl Jam's social media yesterday (Sept. 28) which suggested that Laboriel Jr. is not a permanent member of the band:

Hello good humans, Just a quick note on this Monday morning to thank each and everyone who came out to Ohana Fest this year. Three days of great groups, all of whom were further energized by the pumped up vibes from a perfect crowd. You all made our tenth year so special and we are GRATEFUL. Also wanted to extend our further appreciation to Abe Laboriel Jr. sitting in on drums for PJ. It was a joy to play with him and he's obviously extraordinary at his craft. The man works and PLAYS hard. It is no wonder he's been with the ultimate Maestro Paul McCartney and his mind blowing band for decades. Thank you so much for this weekend Abe. And thank YOU Paul. We owe you big time. - Eddie

Who Is Pearl Jam's New Drummer?

When Pearl Jam played with Laboriel Jr. over the weekend, many speculated that meant he's now their new drummer but the band's statement implies that isn't the case. So at this time, we still don't know who Cameron's permanent replacement will be.

According to former drummer Dave Krusen, who played on the band's groundbreaking 1991 debut album Ten, they hired a new drummer sometime prior to May of this year. If his remark was true, then it's unclear why said "new drummer" was unable to perform with them at Ohana Festival.

Pearl Jam's next two scheduled performances will take place at the Best of Rock and Blues Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, so perhaps we'll know who Cameron's replacement is by then. See more information on the band's website.

Why Did Matt Cameron Leave Pearl Jam?

Cameron shared a statement on social media in July of 2025 announcing his departure from Pearl Jam after 27 years.

"Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey," he wrote in the post.

READ MORE: 9 Drummers Who Could Replace Matt Cameron in Pearl Jam

During an interview with Billboard a few months later, Cameron revealed that the split was mainly due to Pearl Jam's demanding tour schedule and the length of their shows.

“I was having some issues with [Pearl Jam’s] three-hour shows and constant touring and stuff,” he admitted. “That’s definitely an art form unto itself, to be able to do those types of shows... I’m at a point now where I want to do a face-melting 70-minute set and that’s kind of what I’m focusing on right now.”

Since then, the drummer has been busy finishing up the final Soundgarden album with bandmates Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd.

See our list of the best hard rock and metal drummers of all time in the gallery below.