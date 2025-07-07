9 Drummers Who Could Replace Matt Cameron in Pearl Jam

Here are nine drummers who could replace Matt Cameron in Pearl Jam.

Cameron announced his split with the legendary band after 27 years in a social media post earlier today (July 7), teasing that there will be "more to follow." It's unclear at this time whether he's pursuing a different musical endeavor or stepping away from it altogether.

The remaining members of Pearl Jam shared Cameron's post and added an additional message of their own, wishing him the best and expressing how greatly he'll be missed.

Coincidentally, there have been a lot of bands that have parted ways with their drummers in 2025, including Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Godsmack and several others. Thus, it seems there are quite a few on the market that could take Cameron's place.

That isn't to say that Cameron can easily be replaced — his thunderous drumming has been the backbone of Pearl Jam's sound since the late '90s after Jack Irons suddenly quit. Cameron played on the band's whole discography from 2000's Binaural to 2024's Dark Matter, so the future of Pearl Jam and their sound is uncertain.

They've had quite a few drummers in and out of the band over the years — Dave Krusen, Matt Chamberlain, Dave Abbruzzese, and then Irons and Cameron. It doesn't seem likely that Cameron's departure will put an end to the band, but rather mark a new chapter.

Scroll through the gallery below to see nine drummers that could replace Cameron in Pearl Jam.

