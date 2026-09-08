VOTE: Better ’90s 3-Album Streak – Alice in Chains vs. Pearl Jam

We've got a tough one for you this week as we're asking you to vote which band that came to prominence in the '90s had the better three-album streak. Was it Alice in Chains, who gave us Facelift, Dirt and their self-titled album or Pearl Jam who dropped Ten, Vs. and Vitalogy in succession? That's the big challenge facing you in Loudwire Nights' Chuck's Fight Club this week.

Alice in Chains were actually releasing music ahead of the big grunge boom of '91, dropping Facelift that gave us "We Die Young," "It Ain't Like That" and "Man in the Box." They'd follow in 1992 with the massive album, Dirt, featuring "Would?," "Them Bones," "Rooster," "Angry Chair" and "Down in a Hole." And their third big '90s album was 1995's self-titled set that gave us "Grind," "Heaven Beside You" and "Again."

On the other side of this battle is Pearl Jam, who rode the wave of grunge breaking while doing a lot of the heavy lifting with 1991's Ten. That record gave us "Alive," "Even Flow," "Jeremy" and "Black." They would return in 1993 with Vs., a deep record that gave us such standouts as "Daughter," "Go," "Animal" and "Rearviewmirror." And finishing out their three album run was 1994's Vitalogy that served up "Spin the Black Circle," "Not for You," "Immortality" and "Better Man."

Both massively successful three-album runs, but which was better? As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour (this week on Tuesday due to the holiday). Individual arguments will be made for both bands on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked band will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: The Best 'Sophomore Slump' Busting '90s Rock Albums By Year

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

And what did our Loudwire writers think about the best '90s three-album runs? Check out the gallery below.