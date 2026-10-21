Huge 1990s Album Passes AC/DC as 6th-Best Selling Album Ever

Huge 1990s Album Passes AC/DC as 6th-Best Selling Album Ever

℗ 2011 Geffen Records, Kevin Mazur, Getty Images

When it comes to the best-selling albums of all time, rock completely dominates the landscape — so much so that a game-changing 1990s album has now overtaken AC/DC's colossal classic Back in Black in the rankings.

Nirvana's 1991 album Nevermind, which helped change the musical tide seemingly overnight (alongside a handful of other decade-defining big releases within a few weeks of each other), is now the sixth best-selling album of all time, according to the ChartMasters database.

This influential record which yielded four hit singles — "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "Come As You Are," "Lithium" and "In Bloom" — now sits behind Michael Jackson's Bad (1987) within the Top 10.

nirvana nevermind album art
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The Top 10 Best-Selling Albums by Equivalent Album Sales (EAS)*

As music streaming continues to be a significant force in the music industry, cutting into physical album sales, these figures have been taken into account for overall album sales totals.

ChartMasters displays totals for the following categories: Studio Album (EAS), Other LPs (EAS), Physical Singles, Digital Singles, Streams, Daily Streams and Total EAS. Here, we're focusing on the Total EAS numbers.

  1. Michael Jackson, Thriller (1982) — 131,264,000 Total EAS
  2. Eagles, Hotel California (1976) — 74,696,000 Total EAS
  3. Bee Gees & Various Artists, Saturday Night Fever (1977) — 73,270,000 Total EAS
  4. Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (1977) — 73,113,000 Total EAS 
  5. Michael Jackson, Bad (1987) — 70,201,000 Total EAS
  6. Nirvana, Nevermind (1991) — 66,838,000 Total EAS
  7. AC/DC, Back in Black (1980) — 66,834,000 Total EAS
  8. Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon (1973) — 63,626,000 Total EAS
  9. The Beatles, Abbey Road (1969) — 61,078,000 Total EAS
  10. Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin IV (1971) — 60,697,000

*ChartMasters notes: "Please keep in mind that some artists are missing because their analysis has not been done yet. Here is a complete list of covered artists."

Below, see the best rock band for each letter of the alphabet, starting with (of course) AC/DC!

The ABCs of Rock - The Best Rock Band for Each Letter of the Alphabet

Do you know your ABCs of Rock? We hope so as there are well known rock bands for every single letter of the alphabet.

Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Filed Under: 1990s, AC/DC, Nirvana
Categories: Link in Bio, News, Rock

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