When it comes to the best-selling albums of all time, rock completely dominates the landscape — so much so that a game-changing 1990s album has now overtaken AC/DC's colossal classic Back in Black in the rankings.

Nirvana's 1991 album Nevermind, which helped change the musical tide seemingly overnight (alongside a handful of other decade-defining big releases within a few weeks of each other), is now the sixth best-selling album of all time, according to the ChartMasters database.

This influential record which yielded four hit singles — "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "Come As You Are," "Lithium" and "In Bloom" — now sits behind Michael Jackson's Bad (1987) within the Top 10.

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The Top 10 Best-Selling Albums by Equivalent Album Sales (EAS)*

As music streaming continues to be a significant force in the music industry, cutting into physical album sales, these figures have been taken into account for overall album sales totals.

ChartMasters displays totals for the following categories: Studio Album (EAS), Other LPs (EAS), Physical Singles, Digital Singles, Streams, Daily Streams and Total EAS. Here, we're focusing on the Total EAS numbers.

Michael Jackson, Thriller (1982) — 131,264,000 Total EAS Eagles, Hotel California (1976) — 74,696,000 Total EAS Bee Gees & Various Artists, Saturday Night Fever (1977) — 73,270,000 Total EAS Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (1977) — 73,113,000 Total EAS Michael Jackson, Bad (1987) — 70,201,000 Total EAS Nirvana, Nevermind (1991) — 66,838,000 Total EAS AC/DC, Back in Black (1980) — 66,834,000 Total EAS Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon (1973) — 63,626,000 Total EAS The Beatles, Abbey Road (1969) — 61,078,000 Total EAS Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin IV (1971) — 60,697,000

*ChartMasters notes: "Please keep in mind that some artists are missing because their analysis has not been done yet. Here is a complete list of covered artists."

Below, see the best rock band for each letter of the alphabet, starting with (of course) AC/DC!