The Best Alt-Rock Song of Each Year of the 1990s

What were the best alt-rock songs of each year of the 1990s?

It was probably the peak decade for alternative rock. After spending most of the '80s relegated to college rock radio stations, alternative rock became a viable commercial radio format in the '90s and in the process propelled once underground bands to superstar status while also serving as the launching point for a whole new generation of acts breaking some of the formulaic bounds that defined rock of the previous decade.

In doing this list, let's address some of the omissions you're seeing and why. This list of the best alt-rock songs of the '90s will not be including any grunge, pop-punk or nu-metal which had their own stranglehold on the decade while also being lumped under the "alternative" umbrella. There will be individual lists for each of those styles of music separate from this list, which is dedicated to the less genre-specific alternative rock radio music. That said, if you want a list recognizing the best hard rock songs as a whole for each year of the decade, it currently exists in the "read more" below.

READ MORE: The Best Hard Rock Songs of the 1990s By Year

So who will you find in this list? How about some of the biggest college rock acts of the '80s now making commercial breakouts? Yes, we're looking at you, R.E.M. and though their '90s run was brief and combustible, you'll find Jane's Addiction here too.

Showing that alternative music spans a broad range, you'll find an industrial classic from Nine Inch Nails and a Brit-rock anthem from Oasis. And we've also included some fun facts about each song that takes the top spot each year along with some of their biggest competition.

What were the best alt-rock songs of the 1990s by year? Scroll through the gallery below to find out.

The Best Alt-Rock Song for Each Year of the 1990s The 1990s were the decade where alternative rock exploded commercially and finally gave some great bands the recognition they long deserved. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

We've also narrowed down the 75 Best Rock Songs of the 1990s that can be viewed below.