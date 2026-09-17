Music has an amazing healing power, but what happens when the healers need to be healed themselves? We get a glimpse of that over the span of the new Oasis concert film and documentary Don't Look Back in Anger which chronicled the famous bickering Gallagher brothers 2025 global reunion tour that seemingly set things right again.

At one point within the film, there's reference to all the bad in the world that's happened since the fateful bitter blow-up between the Gallagher brothers and the inevitable 2009 split of Oasis right before they were to perform in France.

Did the band have anything to do with all the world's wrongs? No, it's just a coincidence.

But viewers definitely get to embrace the catharsis that fans felt as the result of the brothers making up and the joyous and emotional escape that is now possible with Oasis performing their music again in our world.

The Fans Stay in the Picture

You can't tell the story of Oasis' reunion without showing the impact that it had on their fans. The film does a wonderful job of finding individual stories within different markets throughout the world and briefly showcasing the impact Oasis' music has had. Noel Gallagher himself states in the film that he truly underestimated the impact that his band had had on fans until seeing the reactions of the reunion run throughout the world.

Whether it be the divers who found a friendship and common bond in the lyrics to "Acquiesce" or the Manchester Ariana Grande concert bombing survivor who joined in a vigil honoring those lost in singing "Don't Look Back in Anger" to then getting to sing it loudly with a crowd back at a concert once more, there are moving depictions that show the reach the band has had.

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The emotionally charged and sometimes tearful reactions to seeing Oasis back onstage blended with the good-time sing-alongs, the Poznan dancing and just general joy really makes the band's impact hit home.

Healers Heal Themselves

One of the more interesting arcs of the film is watching the gradual thaw between the Gallagher brothers as touring continued.

Though an agreement had been reached for a potential tour, things still felt a bit icy at the beginning of rehearsals with Liam Gallagher missing the entire first day, showing up a bit late for the second day and walking out of the building after rehearsing "Champagne Supernova" as the group concluded the song.

Was it kind of a practice move for the show or did he leave the guys hanging? We're not sure even they know.

Noel even acknowledged Liam's "don't give a fuck" attitude, to which Liam later shared in voice over that it takes a lot to get to the "don't give a fuck" stage given how much he cares about the music.

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But the first show in Cardiff made them a united front once more, with Noel confessing he'd like the first 40 minutes back as he was so overwhelmed he wasn't sure how he got through it. He also noted spotting the nerves of Liam but the band welcomed how emotional the experience had unexpectedly become.

By the end of the tour, you see Noel and Liam's kids, who had been separated most of their lives, becoming best friends on the road. The sibling rockers now share embraces, text and send videos to each other and Noel even calls Liam "delightful," which is something he thought he would never say.

Rewriting the Narrative

Throughout their initial tenure, the "bickering brothers" narrative was frequently pushed and partly because there was a lot of truth to it. It was Noel Gallagher's complete aggravation with Liam that eventually led to his decision to leave Oasis, causing the major fight before their 2009 show in France.

Footage is shown of the crowd being addressed and becoming hostile as the announcer cited their ongoing beefing for the show cancelation from the stage.

As the brothers share, this tour gave them a chance to change the story. It was no longer "great music and chaos," this was a chance to right the wrongs. Now it may be still great music and some chaos, but it's also "fuckin' hell" in terms of seeing how the songs go over live and the joy of having them back.

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READ MORE: Oasis Announce 2027 World Tour Dates

Noel admits his surprise at how the music has translated, proudly sharing, "This generation has taken the music to their hearts and passed it down to their children." Several references are made to many of the shows featuring a heavy crowd presence of those who weren't even alive yet when Oasis were at their prime. So it's all come full circle with their legacy realized by a whole new generation.

Other Significant Revelations

Within the film, there are a few other key takeaways.

For one, there's an acknowledgement of guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, who seemed to be the glue of the tour. The guitarist exited the band in 1999 and Noel shared that he felt that Bonehead was the "sound of Oasis" and that they spent 15 years after he left trying to find it again.

There were several acknowledgments of those lost over the course of Oasis' reunion run, often while the band played "Live Forever."

But the one tribute chosen for the film was a key one. Liam Gallagher affirms that he decided to form Oasis after seeing a Stone Roses show and, during the band's reunion trek, Stone Roses bass legend Gary "Mani" Mounfield died. It's his friendship with and support of Oasis that is showcased in the film.

The movie also leaves fans with a challenge. Having watched the powerful and healing results of reconciliation as viewed through the Oasis lens, the film asks viewers to reflect and think on who in their lives it's time to forgive. The song and film is called "Don't Look Back in Anger" and the Oasis story certainly sums that up.

Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger Trailer

Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger is currently in theaters with tickets available. It's also expected to hit streaming on Disney+ and Hulu later in 2026.

Below, see 20 rock and metal bands who reunited in 2025.