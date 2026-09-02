Noel Gallagher Drops Major Hint About Oasis’ Next Move

Will there be more Oasis tour dates after the band's hugely successful 2025 reunion run? While there's still no confirmation on new dates, Noel Gallagher appears to have stirred the pot in hinting at the band's possible return next summer.

Gallagher's comments came during an appearance on talkSPORT'S Drive in which the guitarist-singer was primarily on to speak about Manchester City's upcoming football season. But eventually the conversation turned to Oasis with Noel dropping a big hint about the band's future plans.

What Did Noel Gallagher Say About Oasis Touring in 2027?

Toward the end of the chat, co-host Andy Goldstein directly asked Gallagher about whether the rumors of the band playing more shows in 2027 were true.

Gallagher, poking fun a bit, first offered, "It's Liam, isn't it? He's not into it. He's not into Oasis any more."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher Shuts Down Fans Asking for New Oasis Album

But Goldstein countered that Liam had recently left social media, with Noel acting as though he was unaware and shared, "Oh, well there must be something happening."

After having a chuckle, Noel then offered, "Well let's put it this way. There's no football tournament on next year, so the summer, we've gotta do something in the summer, right?"

What Else Is Happening With Oasis?

While we wait to see if more shows are coming, Oasis fans will soon be able to bask in the glory of what was their 2025 reunion tour. The new documentary film Don't Look Back in Anger will take a deeper look inside the reunion run while featuring unprecedented access and never-before-seen footage.

The film is expected to screen in theaters and will be available in IMAX theaters as well starting on Sept. 11. You can currently check availability and get tickets through the film's website.

See the trailer below.

Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger Documentary Trailer

Below, revisit 12 1996 rock song lyrics you still sing along to today.