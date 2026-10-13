Sammy Hagar has shared his appreciation for late AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott with the late singer's estate and, in the process, revealed his favorite AC/DC album.

What Is Sammy Hagar's Favorite AC/DC Album?

Within the discussion that's been posted to the Bon Scott YouTube Channel, Hagar shouted out his preference for the Bon Scott-led Highway to Hell album.

"Highway To Hell was just... You gotta say it was their greatest record. I don't care who you are. You must know that that is a masterpiece of rock 'n' roll," proclaimed Hagar.

READ MORE: Brian Johnson Addresses Rumor Bon Scott Wrote 'Back in Black' Lyrics

"'Highway To Hell,' there's just no better fricking rock 'n' roll song on the planet," he said of the title track. "That might be one of the greatest songs, greatest rock 'n' roll songs, ever written — lyrically, musically, everything. That's what was so good about [Bon]. I mean, his lyrics fit so good with that music, because that music is rude and nasty and just relentless and the lyrics have edge."

AC/DC, "Highway to Hell"

What Else Did Sammy Hagar Say About Bon Scott?

During the chat, Hagar recalled the first time he heard AC/DC, sharing, "I heard AC/DC on the radio before I ever knew any of the guys and I just remember hearing 'Problem Child.' And I just... That song, I just loved that song. I just thought it was just the coolest song. It was just so edgy and just the way he sang. I became an AC/DC fan instantly."

He shared of Scott, "I was a Bon Scott fan. I mean, when I first heard his voice, like I said, as a singer, I'm going, 'This guy's cool. I like the way he sings. He's giving it all.' He was always on the edge of his voice cracking. It was just ready, just one more step, and he would lose it. It's like a car driving on the edge in a race and just almost losing it in every turn, and that's how you win a race. So, I really liked that about him."

The singer also draws some parallels between the challenge he had joining Van Halen and Brian Johnson joining AC/DC, but then circled back to the brilliance of AC/DC's early works. "That early stuff is just so badass. It's just so relentless. It's so just in the pocket and he's just screaming his guts out, screaming his lungs out over the top of that. That is rock and roll," he concluded.

Sammy Hagar Speaks With the Bon Scott Estate

Below, see 10 Bands Who Overcame Huge Tragedies.