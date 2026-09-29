Foo Fighters have jumped into fill-in mode once more, agreeing to open for AC/DC this Friday (Oct. 2) after the band had to move their performance last weekend due to severe weather from a nor'easter along the East Coast.

The show in question will now take place on Oct. 2 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Foo Fighters proudly announced their involvement with a social media post that reads, "Let there be rock @metlifestadium! See you October 2nd with @acdc!!!"

What Happened With The Pretty Reckless?

The Pretty Reckless have been AC/DC's primary support through their recent leg of the PWR/UP touring, but, as with the St. Louis stop, a scheduling conflict came into play.

READ MORE: AC/DC + Foo Fighters Team Up to Rock St. Louis - Setlists + Videos

The Taylor Momsen-led band are scheduled to play the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 1, the night before AC/DC plays MetLife Stadium and two nights before they also play the Power to the People Festival in Columbia, Md.

Just last month, Foo Fighters subbed in for The Pretty Reckless when Momsen agreed to front a Soundgarden performance during the opening game of the NFL season when the Seattle Seahawks played the New England Patriots.

About the Foo Fighters' and The Pretty Reckless' Schedules

Foo Fighters have been out touring in support of their Your Favorite Toy album of late. The band was already planning on being in the vicinity of the show when they played the Power to the People Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. on Sunday (Oct. 3). The group will then conclude their current U.S. run on Oct. 4 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Ct. before getting a full month off from the road.

They will pick up again on Nov. 5 in Brisbane, Australia for the start of a run of shows "down under" in Australia in November, then three New Zealand dates will kick off their 2027 touring in January. See all the upcoming shows and get ticketing info through the band's website.

The MetLife show in East Rutherford will conclude AC/DC's current tour leg. But the Pretty Reckless will finish out 2026 with shows in Europe and the U.K. before kicking off 2027 in January in India supporting Foo Fighters. Get ticketing info and see all the stops via their website.

See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.