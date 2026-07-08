"First of all, it's about time."

Lzzy Hale joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday (July 7) to help fans get ready for a new exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame called "Women In Metal: You Will Know My Name." The exhibit opens on July 10 and shines a light on women in heavy metal — and Hale is a significant part of it.

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Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"I mean, not for myself, but just for all of my sisters and everybody that I know [who have] been working so hard to make a name for themselves in this business," she shared with Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong.

"What a beautiful thing to be a part of, to have all of these women recognized for everything they've been doing. [It's] a huge, big step forward in recognition. And for me personally, I'm just looking forward to my heart being so full."

Hale will be at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame the day the exhibit opens. She and Halestorm bandmate Joe Hottinger will perform, but that's not the thing she's nervous about.

"I have to give a speech, which if you've ever seen me give my speeches, not that inside that I'm terrified," she said.

"I can sing in front of thousands of people, but give me a podium and my ears get really hot. I'm going to have to wear my hair down that day."

She continued to express how excited she is for this exhibit to open and what it means to celebrate women in this genre that is so important to her.

"It's an interesting perspective because I'm in a band full of guys and these are my allies," she explained.

"These are the men that have stood beside me and we walk hand in hand through the darkness together. But, there's something remarkable about being on tour and swapping war stories with women who have been in this business because nobody really knows what it's like to be in my shoes like a woman does. Like I said, it's about time."

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Hale's comment is familiar to Halestorm fans who picked up the band's latest album, Everest, and have checked out their song, "Like a Woman Can." Though Hale said she likely could have written that song 20 years ago, it's more meaningful to approach it after years of grinding it out in the industry.

"It wouldn't have been time yet," she admitted.

"It wouldn't have been time for me to even understand what I'm talking about. That's what I love about growing with bands and buying their albums and kind of seeing their story in real time because you can see where they got over certain things or, hey, now is the time to kind of tackle that subject because I'm ready for it now. I'm very grateful for our journey."

What Else Did Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Covering Soundgarden's "Loud Love" with King Ultramega: "It's a tremendous honor. Alex Skolnick contacted me, he's like, 'Hey, do you want to be a part of this project?' And of course before he could even finish the sentence, I'm like, 'I'm in.' I don't care. Alex is great. I'm just like, any harebrained scheme, I'm in ... The amazing thing about 'Loud Love' is that it's not just a statement in a classic song. Right now in 2026, for me, it's like a call to arms and it's something that we absolutely need more than ever right now...to be playing with Alex and then Dave Krusen and Mark Menghi, these are legendary players. In a lot of ways, whenever I do these things, I revert back to this teenage self. I still feel like I'm a new kid on the block, like alright, I've got something to prove. There's always some type of magic that ends up happening when you're under that kind of pressure."

Reflecting on Back to the Beginning one year later: "I feel like every single time somebody brings it up, it's kind of like a pinch me moment where I'm like, 'Wait, that actually happened?' We just got back a lot of the footage from that, we were talking about it and kind of approving certain things and man, it's crazy because I'm watching the footage and I'm looking at my face I'm like, 'Oh man, Lzzy is not home right now.' I was on some other planet during that entire event. It was, it is incredible ... I don't think there's ever going to be anything like that ever again."

Why the Machine Shop in Flint, Mich., is her favorite music venue: "For me, it's memories. Our first time ever playing at the Machine Shop was in 2005 and we were opening up for Seether and meeting those guys for the first time and it was like, it just seemed surreal. And the crazy thing about the Machine Shop is that energy never stopped...I think it was about a year and a half, two years ago, Joe and I went back to the Machine Shop for our first show for The Living Room Sessions, we did this kind of acoustic rock show. And it was packed and there was sweat dripping from the ceiling and the entire audience was singing the backup vocals for me because the other two weren't there. It's just incredible. That place, it's like coming home. Its just feels like family."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Lzzy Hale joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, July 7; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand here.