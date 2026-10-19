We finally know what System of a Down was up to with their teases in California over the weekend, as they've just announced a one-off stadium show, their only U.S. date announced so far for 2027.

System of a Down Rose Bowl Concert

System of a Down will play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on June 5. Pierce the Veil will open.

Live Nation system of a down admat

The band announced the show on social media early Monday. The announcement comes after multiple teases in the sky and on the side of the stadium over the weekend.

The band also shared a video from what appears to be an early System of a Down show on social media prior to the announcement.

System of a Down 2027 Tour Plans

Those holding out for a full-scale 2027 North American System of a Down tour will have to wait even longer. Press materials provided by the band state that the Rose Bowl stadium show will be their only North American date in 2027.

The lone North American show follows a series of 2027 concerts in Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand with Faith No More.

Jan. 15 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Maracanã Stadium

Jan. 22 - Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

Jan. 27 - Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

Feb. 1 - Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium

Feb. 7 - Wellington, New Zealand @ Hnry Stadium

System of a Down have one remaining 2026 show, a headlining spot at the Sick New World festival at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on Oct. 24.

System of a Down Rose Bowl Concert Ticket Information

An artist presale for tickets to the Rose Bowl show begins at 10AM PT on Oct. 23. Those who register for the System of a Down presale before 9PM PT on Oct. 21 will get first access to tickets and VIP packages. Fans can register via Live Nation.

General ticket sales begin 10AM PT Oct. 26.

Keep reading for a look at which songs System of a Down still haven't played live. (Spoiler: There aren't many.)