We've found at least 15 bands that will no longer exist by the end of this year.

Saying 2026 was not a kind year for some of these bands is an understatement. For many of them, ending things was more than just deciding they weren't having fun anymore.

For some, it meant not being able to move forward following tragedy. English metal band Venom came to an end with the death of vocalist, bassist and founding member Conrad "Cronos" Lant.

Washington, DC noise rock outfit Ekko Astral was poised for a big year with a new album on the horizon. That was all scrapped after inner-band turmoil came to the forefront.

READ MORE: 15 Rock + Metal Bands that Reunited in 2026

Others, like Sepultura, were able to go out on their own terms. The band wrapped things up with an epic 32-song set in Brazil with help from some special guests.

Here is a look at 15 bands that broke up in 2026 and why they decided they no longer wanted to continue in 2027.

15 Rock + Metal Bands That Called it Quits in 2026 Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll