Conrad "Cronos" Lant, vocalist and bassist of the legendary and pioneering U.K. band Venom has died at the age of 63.

The news was revealed via a statement on Venom's social media pages with a message from the band's remaining members (guitarist Rage and drummer Danté) as well as Lant's son Nathan.

Lant was eulogized with a list of notable achievements, in particular Venom's first handful of albums which helped pave the way for thrash and black metal, also regarded as pillars of the first wave of black metal. In addition to the band's raw, Motorhead-charged sound, Venom's overt use of Satanic themes and imagery helped fuel the underground metal scene throughout the '80s.

Nathan expressed gratitude "for all of the support [fans] have given my dad over the years."

See the entire statement below.

IN MEMORIAM — CONRAD 'CRONOS' LANT It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we share the news that Conrad “Cronos” Lant has passed away.

For more than four decades, Conrad’s voice, bass and vision were at the heart of VENOM. From the first dark rumblings of Welcome to Hell, through Black Metal, At War With Satan, Possessed and beyond, he created something that changed heavy music forever. VENOM never followed the rules.

They forged their own path. And Conrad was there at the centre of it all — uncompromising, fearless and unmistakable. The Legions have always been an important part of VENOM. To everyone who stood with the band through the years, bought the records, came to the shows, wore the shirts, shared the music and kept the flame burning — Cronos was always grateful for your loyalty and support. A message from Nathan, Conrad’s son: 'I want to thank all of the Legions for all of the support you have given my dad over the years. I know he really appreciated you all. He has laid down his soul and his music will live on. The legend of Cronos will never die.' His music will never die.

His voice will never fade. And the legacy of VENOM will live on through the music he created and through the Legions around the world who continue to carry that flame. Thank you, Conrad.

Thank you, Cronos.

Thank you for the music.

Thank you for the memories. Our deepest love and condolences go to Nathan & Hel, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. REST IN PEACE, CONRAD

THE LEGEND LIVES ON 🖤

VENOM

READ MORE: Venom Co-Founder Mantas Pays Tribute to Cronos After His Death

Although he did not appear on every Venom studio album (the band carried on without him for three albums in the late '80s and early '90s), Cronos was the band's most consistent member. Classic members Abaddon (drums) and Mantas (guitar) have not been part of Venom since 1999 and 2002, respectively. Cronos carried on with various members, stabilizing the lineup of himself, Rage and Danté from 2009 through this year, with the group's latest release being Into Oblivion, Venom's 16th studio LP.

Loudwire extends our condolences to the Lant family, Cronos' bandmates and all who knew and loved the influential musicians.

Metal Musicians Pay Tribute to Cronos

Jeff “Mantas” Dunn (ex-Venom)

Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer)

Chaq Mol (Dark Funeral)

Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig, Quiet Riot, Silvertomb)

Below, see the other rock and metal figures we've lost this year.