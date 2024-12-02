Original Venom Guitarist Jeff ‘Mantas’ Dunn Issues Statement About His Future With Venom Inc.

Original Venom guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn has revealed that he's decided to exit the long-running successor outfit Venom Inc.

Venom Inc. was formed in 2015 by Mantas with fellow former Venom member Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan and Anthony "Abaddon" Bray. Abaddon has since been succeeded by Jeramie "War Machine" Kling and later Marc "JXN" Jackson on drums in the years since.

Why Jeff "Mantas" Dunn Is Leaving Venom Inc.

The guitarist cited his health and wellbeing as the primary reasoning for his exit. In his statement, Mantas revealed the challenges that the past year has provided for him. Among them was a heart attack suffered back in May. This followed an initial emergency heart surgery he had undergone in 2018.

His full statement, posted on his social media, can be read below:

Greetings my friends,

The last few months have been incredibly difficult on every level and to cap it all only a few days ago one of my most beloved cats, Spooky, passed away in front of me after a short but very aggressive illness. I was with him every step of the way.

After I suffered the second heart attack the outpouring of love and concern from you guys via a multitude of messages and calls has been overwhelming and a simple thank you seems so insignificant.

So my friends it is now time to address the situation.

I wish to inform you all that I will not be returning to Venom Inc.

Obviously my health and wellbeing are of paramount importance to myself and my family, however, there are also more personal issues which have influenced my decision.

To be absolutely clear, I will not be appearing at any advertised shows.

On a far more positive note there is new music and a return to social activity on its way.

As I have said so many times, music is my therapy, my release and my connection with all of you who have supported me over the years and for that I am eternally grateful.

So here’s to Cats and Heavy Metal.

I will see you all soon my friends,

Much love and respect,

Jeff.

mantas.

Jeff "Mantas" Dunn - A Career to Date

As stated, Dunn was a founding member of the band Venom. He was part of their 1981 debut album Welcome to Hell and remained with the group through 2000's Resurrection album.

READ MORE: Classic Venom Members Reignite Feud in Interviews

After Venom, the guitarist went on to form his self-titled band Mantas, who released three studio albums. It was 2015 when he launched Venom Inc. initially for a festival performance. The band went on to record 2017's Ave and 2022's There's Only Black.

He's also performed as a guest with the bands Warfare and The Mugshots.

Dunn had previously stepped away from Venom Inc. in 2023 after revealing plans to care for his wife who was being treated for cancer.