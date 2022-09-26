Ex-Venom Drummer Abaddon Reveals Cancer Diagnosis – ‘None of This Will Break Me’

Anthony "Abaddon" Bray, an early drummer in English metal pioneers Venom, shared this month that he's been diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer that affects the blood and lymphatic system.

In an online post from Bray that was reported by Brave Words and Metal Injection, the 62-year-old musician outlined how he discovered he had the disease and detailed his treatment to combat it. "None of this will break me," Bray said. "Fuck cancer."

The Venom alum received the cancer diagnosis from doctors after he noticed a mass in his neck earlier this year. A biopsy showed he had lymphoma. Further tests revealed the indication of cancer elsewhere in his body. He is already undergoing chemotherapy and will also receive radiotherapy.

Bray, part of Venom's classic lineup, played in the band from 1978 to 1992, returning in 1995 until 1999. He was later part of Venom Inc with fellow Venom members Jeff "Mantas" Dunn and Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan, but he no longer performs with them. (Four years ago, Dunn was recovering from a heart attack.)

Read Bray's post below. Loudwire sends best wishes to him and his family.

Anthony "Abaddon" Bray Statement - September 2022

I noticed a mass growing on the side of my neck in July 2022, I thought it was maybe an insect bite as I live near the sea and it was a hot month here. The mass grew bigger and, urged by my wife Rachel, I went to see my GP who reassured me that it was most likely not cancer because cancerous lumps don't come up over night usually, rather they take a longer time to grow. However she referred me to the freeman hospital in Newcastle to a specialist who reiterated her thoughts on the speed of my growth. He did some tests then sent me straight away for a biopsy, I had three samples taken and then went back to see my specialist who said that sadly it was lymphoma a cancer of the blood. He sent me immediately for a CT scan and an MRI scan which showed that I also had cancer in my bowel and lower intestinal tract. He decided therefore to not operate on my neck but to refer me to haematology at wandsbeck hospital in Ashington. They decided on 6 cycles of chemotherapy which I started yesterday. I will also be referred back to freeman hospital for radiotherapy after a few bouts of chemotherapy. Non of this will break me. Fuck cancer. Abaddon.