Legendary Brazilian metal outfit Sepultura played their final show on Nov. 7, 2026 (after announcing it back in 2024). They’ve also officially disbanded, yet during a Q&A session held during this year’s Transmissions Festival (in Ravenna, Italy), founding drummer Igor Cavalera explained why he doesn’t see Sepultura's last performance as “the end."

What Did Igor Cavalera Say About Sepultura’s Final Show?

As transcribed by Italian publication Long Live Rock ‘n’ Roll (and then translated into English), Cavalera – who left Sepultura after 2006’s Dante XXI – spoke with “journalist Marco Jim De Vidi in the Foyer of the Teatro Rasi.”

When asked about the band’s farewell concert, Cavalera replied:

It's not the end. I think that's the end of that version of Sepultura. Max [Cavalera, Igor’s brother and the founding vocalist/rhythm guitarist of Sepultura] and I play with Cavalera, playing the music we wrote, playing the songs we started making when we were 13, 14 years old, and we're still very proud of everything we've done throughout our history. So, I don't see it as an end, I see it more as the end of one version of Sepultura, because Max and I left the band… we're still very strong and we're just doing our thing.

Per the magazine, Cavalera also clarified that he has “no relationship” with Sepultura, adding: "We [he and Max] just do our thing and they do theirs, and that’s fine.”

READ MORE: 7 Big Things That Happened at Hellfest 2026

Igor Cavalera’s History With Sepultura

As mentioned above, Igor and Max Cavalera formed Sepultura (in 1984) and made several iconic records together (including 1989’s Beneath the Remains, 1991’s Arise, 1993’s Chaos A.D. and 1996’s Roots). Although Max Cavalera left following Roots (due to issues with management and the death of stepson Dana Wells), Igor stayed for another decade.

However, he told Blabbermouth in 2006 (almost immediately after his departure) that he wanted to take a break and eventually return but faced opposition from guitarist Andreas Kisser:

[H]e didn’t’ feel like my break would be good for the band and good for everything, and he wanted to really continue doing a lot of touring and a lot of shows – they [Sepultura] were already booking a lot of shows that I didn’t know about – and things like that, which pretty much [led] me to make this decision.

Plus, he said, his ostensibly temporary replacement – Jean Dolabella, who was then replaced by Eloy Casagrande in 2011 – was already being positioned in Brazilian press as the group’s new drummer. “[Sepultura] didn’t come forward to say anything about that – not even on our website – and I felt really disrespected [by that],” Cavalera reflected.

So, he and Max went on to form Inflikted (who then became Cavalera Conspiracy before settling on just being called Cavalera a few years ago). Of course, Igor Cavalera’s also played with many other groups – such as Petbrick, Pig Destroyer and Merzbow – since then.

Other Sepultura News

As Loudwire previously reported, Sepultura’s final show on Nov. 7 featured a 32-song setlist and multiple guests!

In particular, they were supported by Metal Allegiance, Sacred Reich and Krisiun, and their 32-song set included major songs such as “Refuse/Resist,” “Arise,” “Dead Embryonic Cells” and “Territory.” They were also joined by Chained Saint’s Ethan Kahn and Sean Sterling; Eminence’s Allan Wallace; and even former lead guitarist Jairo Guedz (among other musicians) during the night.

How do you feel about Cavalera’s outlook on Sepultura’s final show? Let us know!

Also, keep scrolling to see our list of 15 rock and metal bands that broke up or retired in 2026 (including Sepultura)!