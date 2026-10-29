Welcome to Rockville 2027 Lineup Revealed – Over 150 Acts Booked!

It's that time of year again and we can tell you that the annual Welcome to Rockville lineup for 2027 doesn't disappoint with four days of music headlined by Blink-182, Korn, Pierce the Veil and Bad Omens.

The festival returns to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida the weekend of May 6-9 with five big stages and camping and hotel options available.

Who Is Playing Welcome to Rockville 2027?

As previously stated, the four headliners four this year's music weekend include Blink-182, Korn, Pierce the Veil and Bad Omens.

In total, there will be over 150 bands set to play in Daytona Beach this year. Some acts have yet to be revealed, but among the other acts set to perform include:

$uicideboy$

Faith No More

Papa Roach

mgk

The Offspring

Alice in Chains,

The Prodigy

Good Charlotte

Marilyn Manson (performing Antichrist Superstar)

Knocked Loose

Judas Priest

Ice Nine Kills

Danzig

Bilmuri

Circa Survive

I Prevail

Till Lindemann

Cypress Hill

311

Seether

Stone Temple Pilots

Hot Mulligan

The Pretty Reckless

Poppy

Lil Jon

Bullet for My Valentine

She Wants Revenge

President

Wage War

In This Moment

Meshuggah

Boys Like Girls

Black Veil Brides

Dashboard Confessional

Kublai Khan TX

Cobra Starship

Clutch

Rico Nasty

Machine Head

Coal Chamber

Pendulum

Sleep Theory

Sullivan King

Chad Gray

Sugar Ray

Everlast

Testament

Escape the Fate

Skid Row

Hanabie

Waka Flocka Flame

Superheaven

P.O.D.

Imminence

Steve-O

Thursday

From Ashes to New

Kim Dracula

Forever The Sickest Kids

The Amity Affliction

Magnolia Park

B.O.B.

Saosin

Violent Vira

Relient K

PeelingFlesh

Kittie

Hey Monday

Of Mice & Men

Steel Panther

Eve 6

Carpenter Brut

Crowbar

Helmet

Corrosion of Conformity

Wind Rose

Crown the Empire

Boundaries

A Heartwell Ending

Blood Incantation

Quiet Riot

Fit for an Autopsy

After the Burial

Diggy Graves

Stabbing Westward

Soulfly

The Funeral Portait

Polisades

Fear Factory

Invent Animate

Dirty Honey

Armor for Sleep

Slomosa

Drowning Pool

Silent Planet

Shadows Fall

Cute Is What We Aim For

Hellogoodbye

Lacuna Coil

Her Last Sight

I See Stars

Showing Teeth

American Hi-Fi

Vana

South Arcade

Metal Church

Nailbomb

Kami Kehoe

The Fall of Troy

Emarosa

Deathbyromy

Mac Sabbath

Powerman 5000

Static Dress

Lower Defininition

Lady Radiotor

Orgy

Ninth Key

Varials

Malevolene

Rev3rent

Autumn Kings

TX2

Driveways

Kingdom of Giants

Ho99o9

XCOMM

Arankai

Chained Saint

Dark Divine

Sylosis

ASAVA

Ded

Pink Noise

Infected Rain

Zahna

Daniel Spriggs

BodyWash

Silent Theory

Welcome to Rockville / Danny Wimmer Presents welcome to rockville 2027 lineup

How Do I Get Tickets?

4-Day general admission, 4-Day VIP and Daytona Owners Club passes are available to purchase. There are also special ticketing options for students and military as well as options to bundle in hotel options.

You can also get camping and parking passes as well for the weekend. Just visit the Welcome to Rockville site for the variety of ticketing options.

Below, see our 2027 rock and metal festival and cruise guide.