Welcome to Rockville 2027 Lineup Revealed – Over 150 Acts Booked!
It's that time of year again and we can tell you that the annual Welcome to Rockville lineup for 2027 doesn't disappoint with four days of music headlined by Blink-182, Korn, Pierce the Veil and Bad Omens.
The festival returns to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida the weekend of May 6-9 with five big stages and camping and hotel options available.
Who Is Playing Welcome to Rockville 2027?
As previously stated, the four headliners four this year's music weekend include Blink-182, Korn, Pierce the Veil and Bad Omens.
In total, there will be over 150 bands set to play in Daytona Beach this year. Some acts have yet to be revealed, but among the other acts set to perform include:
$uicideboy$
Faith No More
Papa Roach
mgk
The Offspring
Alice in Chains,
The Prodigy
Good Charlotte
Marilyn Manson (performing Antichrist Superstar)
Knocked Loose
Judas Priest
Ice Nine Kills
Danzig
Bilmuri
Circa Survive
I Prevail
Till Lindemann
Cypress Hill
311
Seether
Stone Temple Pilots
Hot Mulligan
The Pretty Reckless
Poppy
Lil Jon
Bullet for My Valentine
She Wants Revenge
President
Wage War
In This Moment
Meshuggah
Boys Like Girls
Black Veil Brides
Dashboard Confessional
Kublai Khan TX
Cobra Starship
Clutch
Rico Nasty
Machine Head
Coal Chamber
Pendulum
Sleep Theory
Sullivan King
Chad Gray
Sugar Ray
Everlast
Testament
Escape the Fate
Skid Row
Hanabie
Waka Flocka Flame
Superheaven
P.O.D.
Imminence
Steve-O
Thursday
From Ashes to New
Kim Dracula
Forever The Sickest Kids
The Amity Affliction
Magnolia Park
B.O.B.
Saosin
Violent Vira
Relient K
PeelingFlesh
Kittie
Hey Monday
Of Mice & Men
Steel Panther
Eve 6
Carpenter Brut
Crowbar
Helmet
Corrosion of Conformity
Wind Rose
Crown the Empire
Boundaries
A Heartwell Ending
Blood Incantation
Quiet Riot
Fit for an Autopsy
After the Burial
Diggy Graves
Stabbing Westward
Soulfly
The Funeral Portait
Polisades
Fear Factory
Invent Animate
Dirty Honey
Armor for Sleep
Slomosa
Drowning Pool
Silent Planet
Shadows Fall
Cute Is What We Aim For
Hellogoodbye
Lacuna Coil
Her Last Sight
I See Stars
Showing Teeth
American Hi-Fi
Vana
South Arcade
Metal Church
Nailbomb
Kami Kehoe
The Fall of Troy
Emarosa
Deathbyromy
Mac Sabbath
Powerman 5000
Static Dress
Lower Defininition
Lady Radiotor
Orgy
Ninth Key
Varials
Malevolene
Rev3rent
Autumn Kings
TX2
Driveways
Kingdom of Giants
Ho99o9
XCOMM
Arankai
Chained Saint
Dark Divine
Sylosis
ASAVA
Ded
Pink Noise
Infected Rain
Zahna
Daniel Spriggs
BodyWash
Silent Theory
How Do I Get Tickets?
4-Day general admission, 4-Day VIP and Daytona Owners Club passes are available to purchase. There are also special ticketing options for students and military as well as options to bundle in hotel options.
You can also get camping and parking passes as well for the weekend. Just visit the Welcome to Rockville site for the variety of ticketing options.
Below, see our 2027 rock and metal festival and cruise guide.
2027 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire