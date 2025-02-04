Welcome to Rockville Announces Replacement for As I Lay Dying at 2025 Festival

Though As I Lay Dying were initially announced for the 2025 Welcome to Rockville festival, the band is no longer part of the lineup.

Organizers for Welcome to Rockville confirmed in a social media post that Miss May I will be joining the May festival, taking the Friday, May 16 slot that was once occupied by As I Lay Dying.

This comes after a tumultuous fall for As I Lay Dying leader Tim Lambesis, as all the members of the group announced their exits from the band just as their new album was getting released and leaked footage of the singer engaged in heated arguments with his wife and mistreating his dog started to circulate online amidst Lambesis own reveal that he had served his wife with divorce papers and sought a restraining order against her.

"LINEUP UPDATE: @missmayiband is joining your @welcometorockville 2025 Lineup! They will take the stage on Friday, May 16th, here at North America’s Largest Rock Festival! As I Lay Dying will no longer be performing," posted the Welcome to Rockville site in announcing the change.

What Tim Lambesis Has Said About As I Lay Dying's Future

In the aftermath of all of Lambesis' As I Lay Dying members exiting the band last fall, the musician commented, "I fully support each of the guys’ decisions to leave and believe at this time it is best for everyone. With that being said, my door will always remain open to discussing anything directly as I believe closing communication lead to many assumptions and problems of its own."

He added, "Now, regarding what’s next: AILD was founded on persistence and determination. For anyone who is familiar with the foundational years from 2000-2004, you know that more than 20 people (whom I’m incredibly grateful for) have come and gone to help bring to life this vision I’ve had in my head since I was 19 years old. I look forward to building a new team, and creating an atmosphere that is supportive, positive, and fosters a creative environment."

In an interview with Justin Wenzel's podcast that was posted in January, Lambesis stated that he didn't want to share details about the evolution of the band just yet because for now, he wants to focus on healing from his relational codependency.

"I do feel like my task right now is to be further down this healing path... However awkward it is for me to share that and cry about it, there's clearly something that's been unaddressed for the last 12 years in my life," he admitted.

"I don't want pity, I don't want sympathy. But I want to address it. I want to be able to talk about it and say, 'This is what's held me back.'"

Other Dates?

Welcome to Rockville was the first 2025 festival appearance announced for As I Lay Dying after all the band members exited the group, however the band was revealed for Sonic Temple prior to all the drama.

At press time, As I Lay Dying were still listed as performing on the Sonic Temple website. The festival is scheduled one week prior (May 8-11) to Welcome to Rockville.

However, a linktree for As I Lay Dying containing all of their vital info lists no current tour dates in the "tour dates" section.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, given the band's absence from Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple sharing the same promoter and the proximity of the dates, it's possible a replacement announcement for Sonic Temple will be forthcoming as well.

The Welcome to Rockville lineup is stacked this year. Shinedown, Green Day, LInkin Park and Korn will headline the four-day festival with a wealth of acts playing the Daytona International Speedway grounds May 15-18. Tickets and additional details are available through the Welcome to Rockville website.