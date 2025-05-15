Welcome to Rockville 2025 Officially Name Alice in Chains Fill-In

The folks at Danny Wimmer Presents have moved quickly to secure a fill-in for Alice in Chains this week at Welcome to Rockville after the band shut down their spring touring following a "non life-threatening medical emergency" concerning drummer Sean Kinney.

Now comes word from Wimmer himself that the legendary SoCal rockers Social Distortion will take the stage this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Welcome to Rockville Fill-In Announcement

With short notice, the folks at Danny Wimmer Presents scurried into action to fill the void left by Alice in Chains near the top of the bill.

In a new social media posting, Wimmer appears with Daytona 500 promoter Frank Kelliher asking for advice when someone drops out last minute.

"Dude, Chains is iconic. That is a tough act to fill," says Kelliher to Wimmer. "You gotta bring the credibility man. If you're going to back fill Alice in Chains you've got to bring the credibility, so what have you got?"

"I only got one band in mind. Let me see," Wimmer responds, before placing a sign on a dressing room door that reads "Social Distortion" with the Welcome to Rockville logo.

It's then revealed that the band will be playing in the Friday, May 16 lineup for the festival.

About Welcome to Rockville 2025

Welcome to Rockville will take place over four days at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. Set to kick off today (May 15), Shinedown will headline with sets from Rob Zombie, Three Days Grace, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Trivium, Bullet for My Valentine, Body Count and more.

The festival continues Friday (May 16), with headliners Green Day supported by Good Charlotte, Sublime, Knocked Loose, Jimmy Eat World, Bush, Killswitch Engage, New Found Glory, Underoath and the newly added Social Distortion.

Linkin Park will headline the Saturday (May 17) festivities with sets from Incubus, Pierce the Veil, I Prevail, Beartooth, Mastodon, Taking Back Sunday, Acid Bath, Hollywood Undead and Sleeping With Sirens filling the day.

Then Korn get to close things out on Sunday (May 18) after sets from Bad Omens, Marilyn Manson, Mudvayne, Motionless in White, Chevelle, Chiodos, Power Trip, Daughtry, Insane Clown Posse and more.

Tickets for Welcome to Rockville are currently available and you can learn more about everything going on at the festival through the Welcome to Rockville website.

