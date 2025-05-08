Alice in Chains canceled their Thursday tour kickoff shortly before showtime as drummer Sean Kinney dealt with a "non-life-threatening medical emergency."

The band was set to perform at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, before Kinney's emergency happened. They announced the cancellation in a statement on social media, which you can see below.

"After our soundcheck this evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Sean experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency," they wrote. "We unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at the point of purchase."

Alice in Chains' Upcoming Tour Dates

Alice in Chains haven't played since April 2024 at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival. They've got a handful of additional headlining and festival dates booked through May, and they'll head to the United Kingdom in July to take part in Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" reunion show.

You can see their full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Alice in Chains will be supported on their upcoming headlining dates by Chained Saint, the teenage metallurgists whose debut album, Blindside, was produced by AIC's William DuVall. The frontman explained what excited him about the young band in a recent Loudwire Nights conversation.

"These guys have a sense of what makes a song move," DuVall said. "And they're still developing, obviously, and we made changes and we did all of that stuff, but just the raw thing they were doing on their own in their rehearsal room or in the garage or whatever was just like, man, this is a wisdom beyond their years. These kids are all in high school, rocking at this level. It was enough to get me down there."

Alice in Chains 2025 Tour Dates

May 10 - Camden, NJ @ WMMR 93.3 Philadelphia MMR*B*Q 2025

May 11 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025

May 13 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

May 15 - Dothan, AL @ Dothan Civic Center Arena

May 16 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville 2025

May 17 - Ocean City, MD @ Boardwalk Rock 2025

July 5 - Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park (Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning")