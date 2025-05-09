Alice in Chains Issue Statement Confirming Tour Cancellation

After bowing out of last night's tour kickoff performance citing a "non-life-threatening medical emergency" concerning drummer Sean Kinney, Alice in Chains have now called off the remainder of their scheduled tour.

The band had scheduled about a week of performances that surrounded their scheduled appearance at the Sonic Temple festival this Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, and included a Welcome to Rockville slot and playing Boardwalk Rock next weekend.

What Alice in Chains Had to Say About Their Tour Cancellation

Alice in Chains released a statement announcing the cancellation of their dates, some of which included support from Chained Saint.

The statement reads as follows:

After careful consideration and following the advice of medical professionals we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming festival performances and the Alice in Chains headline shows. While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean's health is our top priority at this moment. Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis in positive. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support during this time. - Alice in Chains

While all of the May shows have been removed from the band's website, they are still listing the July 5 appearance at the Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath "Back to the Beginning" show in Birmingham, England.

READ MORE: The Heaviest Song by 5 Alt-Rock + Grunge Bands

Loudwire sends our best wishes to Sean Kinney on a speedy and healthy recovery.