As I Lay Dying Announce 2025 Tour, First Since Lineup Implosion

As I Lay Dying have announced a 2025 tour, their first since everyone except Tim Lambesis quit the band last year.

The trek, billed as "an evening with As I Lay Dying," will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album, Shadows Are Security.

It all starts on Oct. 30 in Russia's capital city of Moscow, with two more dates in the western country that launched a brutal war against neighboring Ukraine in early 2022. A total of 13 stops will be made through other nearby countries.

As I Lay Dying's Troubled Recent Past

The news of As I Lay Dying's return to the stage comes quickly after it was revealed that the band signed with FM Music Management. Although the musicians who will be flanking the troubled Lambesis have yet to be revealed, the band has firmly returned after the fallout involving allegations of domestic and animal abuse by the vocalist.

After Lambesis' bandmates quit en masse, leaving cryptic statements about moral breaking points while distancing themselves from the vocalist as much as possible, disturbing videos were leaked online.

Lambesis was shown behaving aggressively toward his wife amid a fit of rage and she later retracted a response statement she made, painting the frontman as manipulative and abusive.

In a separate video that surfaced months later, Lambesis was seen lunging toward his dog with clenched fists, also kicking it, as he attempts to get his pet to go outside. The kick connects with the dog's body and the impact can be heard on the video. This prompted fans to petition for an official animal cruelty investigation into Lambesis.

As I Lay Dying's label did not respond to any of Loudwire's past requests for comment.

Most recently, in early April, guitarist Ken Susi (who departed the band last year), revealed that an internal breaking point was when his home security cameras caught Lambesis mistreating his wife after New England Metal and Hardcore Fest.

"This guy like comes into my house in the middle of the night, corners his wife in my kitchen and spits in her face. And then retracts four or five steps back and has some type of episode, which I’ve never seen out of somebody before in my entire life," recalled Susi. "And then starts screaming and running around my house for help. And it alarmed my wife. She woke up and she’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I’m like, ‘I’ve heard him scream for help before.’ I’m going to go see what’s going on,'" Susi recalled.

As many know, Lambesis was arrested in 2013 and later found guilty for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife. He was released on parole in 2016.

As I Lay Dying 2025 Tour Dates