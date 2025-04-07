Petition to Investigate Tim Lambesis for Animal Cruelty Signed By Thousands

An online petition to have As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis investigated for alleged animal cruelty is nearing its goal of achieving 70,000 signatures.

Organized by Care2 on The Petition Site, the petition refers to leaked video that surfaced in January of 2025 that showed the vocalist mistreating his dog in an attempt to get it to go outside. The 30 second video showed two separate instances of Lambesis physically getting upset with the dog.

About the Petition

The petition brings up Lambesis' past that included serving a prison sentence for trying to hire a hitman to kill his estranged wife and the turnover in the lineup of As I Lay Dying with the comments made by his bandmates upon their departures last year.

The petition also requests that California authorities mandate mental health counseling for the singer.

At press time, the petition had secured 68,866 supporters with a desired goal of reaching 70,000.

Tim Lambesis' Troubling 2024 + 2025

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis had been on a redemption arc since his early release from prison. The singer had sought a degree in social work, became certified as an addiction treatment counselor and attempted to make amends with his former bandmates. The band actually regrouped in 2018. But over time, all but guitarist Phil Sgrosso had bowed out of the reunion with new members filling out the band.

READ MORE: Why As I Lay Dying's Classic Lineup Reunion Fell Apart

Then in 2024, signs of trouble started to surface as one by one the current lineup of As I Lay Dying started announcing their exits from the band. Each of the announcements became increasingly alarming with comments about "concerning patterns of behavior."

Over Thanksgiving week, leaked videos then surfaced that showed Lambesis in heated and tense verbal confrontations with his wife Dany. Despite the appearance that Lambesis was the aggressor in the situation, the singer soon issued a statement in which he alleged that it was actually Dany that had been the source of a domestic disturbance investigation and that he had allegedly been subjected to a pattern of verbal and metal abuse from his wife over a three year period.

Lambesis also claimed that he had served her with divorce papers and filed a restraining order and that the videos leaking were part of retaliation against him.

In mid-January of 2025, Lambesis granted his first interview since the band members split and the leaked video surfaced. He addressed his current issues with Dany, his own mental health and shared that he held no ill will against his bandmates leaving. Shortly after the interview, the leaked footage of Lambesis mistreating his dog surfaced.

For her part, Dany denied having involvement in the leaked videos. She also requested that those leaking the videos to stop doing so. She also levied her own accusations of abuse, infidelity and narcissism against the singer.

Initially, As I Lay Dying were booked for a pair of 2025 festivals, but have since dropped out of both. Lambesis has shared his desire to continue the band with a new lineup, but no announcement has been made concerning who else is currently joining the vocalist in As I Lay Dying.