More Leaked Tim Lambesis Footage Shows Him Mistreating Dog

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis is the subject of another disturbing video leak. In the latest video to surface, the singer can be seen mistreating his dog in an attempt to get it to go outside.

The 30-second clip shows two separate instances of Lambesis physically getting upset with the dog.

The first shows Lambesis walking across the kitchen area to the patio door and when the dog gets in his way, he delivers a kick, which can be heard connecting with the dog's body.

The second instance shows him trying to urge the pet to go outside by physically spanking the animal and the lunging at it (with two closed fists) to get it to move toward the door. The dog hurries to the door with its tail down as Lambesis follows to open the sliding door to let it outside.

Due to the graphic nature of the video, Loudwire has elected not to embed the clip, which you can view on Vimeo.

Loudwire has reached out to As I Lay Dying's record label for comment.

Previously Leaked Video Shows Tim Lambesis in Disturbing Altercation

Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a pair of videos surfaced showing the As I Lay Dying singer displaying disturbing behavior during intense conversations and shouting matches with his wife Dany.

Not long after the videos started circulating online, Lambesis issued a statement in which he suggested that the leaked videos were a form of retaliation against him as he had just served his Dany divorce papers earlier in the week.

In his statement, he alleged that it was his wife Dany who had been the source of a domestic disturbance and that he had filed a restraining order against her while an investigation into the domestic violence incident had begun. The singer cited an alleged pattern of verbal and mental abuse over the last three years that had ultimately led to his decision to end the relationship.

READ MORE: Jamey Jasta Comments on Disappointing Fan Reaction to His Past Tim Lambesis Interview

In his first interview since the leaked videos and the split with all the other band members of As I Lay Dying that was published earlier this week, Lambesis shared on the Justin Wenzel podcast that he didn't blame his bandmates for leaving the band, but adds that some of the issues that led them to exit resolved with his split with his wife right after their exit.

"The irony is that my relationship ended at the same time that those guys sort of gave up, per se. I'm not blaming them, but the solution occurred at the same time that they felt like they no longer were — they didn't want to stick around because they felt like there was no solution," he commented.

He also acknowledged that his past — which involved him being incarcerated over a decade ago for attempting to hire someone to kill his previous wife — isn't something his bandmates were willing to endure a second time.

Lambesis admitted that his bandmates had witnessed him have verbal arguments with his ex on tour, and they sometimes questioned what was going on if he and Dany disappeared for a certain amount of time.