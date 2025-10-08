As I Lay Dying have revealed their full new lineup following the departures of four previous members last year. With the news also comes a new song titled "Echoes."

It's the first bit of new music since Ken Susi, Nick Pierce, Ryan Neff and Phil Sgrosso departed from the group last fall as disturbing videos of vocalist Tim Lambesis emerged, leaving him as the only remaining member.

Who Are the New Members of As I Lay Dying?

In addition to Lambesis, As I Lay Dying's lineup now consists of:

Bill Hudson — guitar (NorthTale, I Am Morbid, Tommy Vext)

Don Vedda — guitar (ex-Jamie's Elsewhere)

Chris Clancy — bass/clean vocals (Mutiny Within)

Tim Yeung — drums (ex-Morbid Angel, ex-Divine Heresy, Tommy Vext, Semi-Rotted)

This new lineup is set to head out on tour in Europe later this month, which will serve as the band's first tour since September of 2024.

"As the only primary songwriter on every AILD album, I’m always going to a find a path forward for this catalog of music that I’m so passionate about," says Lambesis. "But sometimes things come together even better than expected. I’m incredibly grateful for my new bandmates. In addition to being incredibly talented, they genuinely care about my well being and the band we are now all a part of."

Guitarist Hudson adds, "Tim L and I first met almost 20 years ago and I’ve been in multiple bands with Tim Y. It’s an honor to be a part of the new chapter of As I Lay Dying. What a great way to get together and play with so many friends of 15-plus years at the same time!"

Clancy, who is also an experienced producer, mixer and engineer, shares, "Excited to finally share this new chapter. Check out the music video for 'Echoes' — proud of what we've created together. Hope you enjoy it."

What Happened to As I Lay Dying's Previous Lineup?

In October of last year, Susi, Pierce, Neff and Sgrosso announced their departures from As I Lay Dying one by one. Sgrosso, the only member aside from Lambesis to have been with the band prior to the others all joining in 2022, was the last to leave, having spent 21 years in the band.

"Simply put, recent actions have shown that As I Lay Dying no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved — whether creatively, personally, or professionally," Sgrosso said, in part, in his exit statement. "After witnessing some concerning patterns of behavior, I’ve realized that I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space."

Susi, Pierce and Neff had also released statements that were mostly vague but cited behavioral issues and moral breaking points.

A few weeks later, disturbing video footage surfaced online of the vocalist arguing with his wife and behaving aggressively and additional videos of him mistreating a dog.

As I Lay Dying, "Echoes" Music Video + Lyrics

Read the lyrics for "Echoes" and watch the music video below.

Buried by the thoughts, I'm bleeding

Forged in fire but now I'm seeing

How it's haunting me

How it's haunting me Haunted by the price I pay

For passion and impulsivity

But as the blindness fades away

The greatest pain is if I choose to stay A shell of skin around a mind

That's spiralin' in a decline

'Cause you're dead inside Why would I choose to chase a ghost

When all I would gain is just more loss?

And how could I seek to find my soul

As I kill myself to make you whole?

Why would I sacrifice my only life when

You won't try to simply even take a look inside? I watched your body stay yet your heart disappear

Like mourning your death while you're still here Hearing echoes, hearing echoes calling

(echoes are calling me)

This is haunting how it's crushing me

It's crushing me I wish there was another way

But hope cannot save us

The good moments were never gold

Just pyrite giving false hope as we grow old Hearing echoes, hearing echoes calling

(echoes are calling me)

This is haunting how it's crushing me

(how it's crushing me)

Now I'm buried by the thoughts, I'm bleeding

Forged in fire but not defeated

I struggle on, I can't let go Let go to become

Who I always should have been

Become the architect

What I was born to build

Become the architect

Of what I was born to build Buried by the thoughts, I'm bleeding

Forged in fire but not defeated

I struggle on, I can't let go

Hearing echoes, hearing echoes calling

(echoes are calling me)

This is haunting how it's crushing me

(how it's crushing me)

Now I'm buried by the thoughts, I'm bleeding

Forged in fire but not defeated

I struggle on, I can't let go

I struggle on, but now let go

(buried by the thoughts, I'm bleeding)

I can't let go

(forged in fire but not defeated)

I struggle on, the echoes call They call until I let go

No longer haunted Become the architect (the architect)

Of what I was born to build