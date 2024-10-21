As I Lay Dying bassist and clean vocalist Ryan Neff has quit the band, as revealed in a new statement less than one month before the band's new album comes out.

Neff was one of three members who joined the revamped version of As I Lay Dying in 2022, alongside guitarist Ken Susi (ex-Unearth) and drummer Nick Pierce (ex-Unearth). The 36-year-old is featured on the forthcoming album, Through Storms Ahead, but leaves before its Nov. 15 release.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Neff (who is also the longtime bassist and clean vocalist in Miss May I) keeps it simple and straightforward. He says the decision was made "after much reflection" and "is the right step for my personal and professional journey."

Neff goes on to thank the fans, as seen in the full statement below. He still follows each member of the group except vocalist Tim Lambesis.

Comments on the post have been disabled and As I Lay Dying have not issued a statement on the lineup change as of press time.

As of today, I have made the decision to leave AS I LAY DYING. This choice comes after much reflection, and I believe it is the right step for my personal and professional journey. I am grateful for the experiences and connections I’ve made during my time with the band. Thank you to all the fans for your support.

Through Storms Ahead is As I Lay Dying's first album since 2019, with Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso being the only remaining members from that recording lineup.

Earlier this year, Lambesis candidly spoke about the turnover. He credited his former bandmates with giving the reunion a chance after he was released from prison for time served for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his estranged wife.

"I think what they did was a very sincere effort," Lambesis told Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta on an episode of The Jasta Show podcast.

"They tried it," he continued, "They got into the nitty gritty of, like, ‘Wow. I feel triggered every day on a regular basis. This is not sustainable. I probably don’t wanna do this, actually.’ After a year or 18 months or whatever it was of just trying to push this thing to happen, it is completely understandable that they’re, like, ‘Man, I don’t feel as good about this as I thought I maybe would be able to grow to do.’"