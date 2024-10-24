Drummer Nick Pierce Splits With As I Lay Dying in Statement – ‘I Need to Distance Myself’

Drummer Nick Pierce is the latest member of As I Lay Dying to split with the band.

Pierce is the third musician to quit As I Lay Dying this week, following bassist Ryan Neff on Monday (Oct. 19), their tour manager Alex Kendrick Wednesday (Oct. 23) and guitarist Ken Susi earlier today (Oct. 24). Their European tour has reportedly been canceled as well, according to some of the venues the band had shows booked at.

The drummer joined the band in 2022 after the departure of longtime member Jordan Mancino.

Frontman Tim Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso, who's been in As I Lay Dying since 2003, are the only remaining members in the lineup at this time. The band's next album, Through Storms Ahead, is due out Nov. 15.

As I Lay Dying have not yet commented on the departures publicly, nor has their label, Napalm Records.

Loudwire has reached out to Napalm for comment.

Statement From Nick Pierce

In a statement shared on his social media on Oct. 24, Pierce said he felt he "needed to distance" himself from the group for his "personal health and integrity." Read the full statement below.

As of now, I am no longer playing drums for As I Lay Dying. This is far from being the ending I anticipated, and I feel I need to distance myself from the band in an effort to retain my personal health and integrity. I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who followed and supported me throughout this journey. My goal has and always will be to create unforgettable memories with my friends and write music that will truly resonate with our fans. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished on the road touring, as well as writing and recording drums for the new album. Looking ahead, I’m excited to continue my drumming career and pursue what I love most which is making music. My touring and session schedule is now actively open for new opportunities.