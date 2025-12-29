Tim Lambesis’ Ex-Wife Opens Up on Tumultuous Marriage, Singer Responds in Statement

Dany Ciara, the ex-wife of As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis, opened up in a nearly four hour podcast about her tumultuous relationship with the singer and Lambesis has since issued his own statement on the matter.

Back in the fall of 2024, Lambesis' marriage issue were at the center of the issues that led all of the then current members of the band to exit the group just ahead of a new album release. Phil Sgrosso, the lone holdover from the band's original lineup, was the last to quit and soon we found out why.

In November 2024, about a month after the band member exits, video footage surfaced of Lambesis engaged in a disturbing exchange with his wife. Then in January of this year more video surfaced of the singer mistreating a dog. Amidst the video content going public, Lambesis shared a statement that he had served his wife with divorce papers and filed a restraining order against her while alleging she engaged in a pattern of verbal and mental abuse against him. In the time since, Lambesis has put together a new lineup of As I Lay Dying as he attempts to resume his music career.

What Dany Ciara Said About Her Marriage to Tim Lambesis

Dany Ciara was a guest on the BREWtally Speaking podcast, speaking at length about her marriage to the As I Lay Dying frontman and the issues that plagued their relationship. In the nearly four hour chat with host Jon Beatty, Dany shared how their relationship began, discussed the turning point where it began to sour and shared her thoughts on the allegations levied against her by Lambesis.

She details a quick courtship that started through Instagram discussion and led to her traveling to meet the singer before eventually marrying him in Las Vegas. "It just felt like I was on such a cloud nine and feeling like I can't believe that, like, this is too good to be true, which it was," she shared.

Things began to sour about six months into the marriage when Dany alleges that she discovered that Lambesis had been unfaithful. She described the period after her discovery as the most volatile period of their relationship, with Lambesis pressuring her to move beyond the betrayal on his timeline and that showing her emotions that still lingered was viewed as an attack on him.

She also described their home life as one of being routinely under surveillance and shared that the singer would use video of their interactions against her, using selective editing from their recorded arguments.

"He had shoved me and took the phone from me. He took this video and he muted it. He took the audio out so you couldn't hear that I was actually screaming at him, that I knew that he was cheating on me. So I just looked like this absolutely crazy fucking person without any context," she shared.

Dany Ciara Addresses Physical Threat Allegations

Within the chat, Dany Ciara addressed allegations that she had chased Tim Lambesis around their house with a knife. At around the 2 hour and 34 minute mark of the conversation, she shares, "I will say I have pulled a knife on him more than once. There was this cycle of when things would escalate and I could feel it happening. like there were signs I knew when it was going to get physical. And it started out with like Tim pinning me down, putting his body weight on top of me so I can’t breathe. I’d be screaming for help."

She adds that the couple had roommates that were often men that Lambesis had spent time with in prison who were not going to intervene and would take his side in any dispute. She claims to have evidence of Lambesis pinning her down and strangling her, but the witnesses Lambesis claims to have were going to vouch for Lambesis.

But Dany says her using a knife was meant as a way to "keep distance between us because I knew what would happen if he got close to me." She added, "I can honestly, honestly say the only time I ever pulled a knife out on him was to keep him away from me. And I bet you anything that… if he were to show this video to people, which he has shown videos to people in the past without the audio, is because you can probably hear me saying in the in the audio like ‘stay the fuck away from me.’"

"I wanted to give context to that scenario, because I feel I have the right to defend myself against him and I don’t know why he doesn’t believe that I did, but I did,” she concludes.

What Else Dany Ciara Shared About Her Relationship With Tim Lambesis

Within the lengthy chat, Dany alleged there were frequent incidents of infidelity in their marriage. She also claimed that the singer was in possession of disturbing AI-generated imagery of a sexual nature that she confronted him about.

She claims that there were numerous police visits to their residence and she also shared logs of the incidents at about the 2 hour 59 minute mark of the chat, per ThePRP. She also showed bruises that she allegedly had sustained at the hands of the singer and screencaps of conversations they had about an incident in which Lambesis was initially arrested on suspected battery.

She also details a situation early on in their relationship in which she wrote a letter to the DA to have a potential battery charge against the singer dropped as she did not plan to pursue action against him and feared a charge against him would impact his career.

"I was so desperate to protect him and the relationship and this lie for some reason, that l was willing to go to the extent of getting myself arrested to look like a crazy person," she shared. "So, it makes sense why I was the aggressor in that situation. And I have I have texts about all this between us, so you know what I’m saying is true. But that was just another example I wanted to give of like that kind of ties into the bigger picture.”

Dany later shared, "I just want to speak my truth and move on with my life. I'm not gonna back down to him. I'm not gonna be scared anymore."

Dany Ciara Guests on the BREWtally Speaking Podcast

How Tim Lambesis Responded to Dany Ciara's Podcast Discussion on Their Marriage

After the podcast started making the rounds, Tim Lambesis shared a statement addressing Dany's discussion through his Instagram account.

He shared as follows:

I stayed quiet about my personal life because it wasn't relevant to the work. I'm only speaking now because the same pattern keeps repeating. Old stories resurface only when my life and career move forward again. I'm not interested in drama or attention. The music either stands on its own or it doesn't. What is difficult to ignore is when someone you moved on from long ago suddenly becomes publicly fixated right when momentum returns. That kind of timing explains itself. Context matters. Removing it is the easiest way to manufacture a narrative, especially when platforms are willing to host one-sided stories without accountability. I was held accountable for my past over a decade ago. Since then, my life has been public, documented, and scrutinized. If anything illegal had happened in the years since, it would have been addressed through proper channels. This isn't even unique. The same sequence played out with another artist, Greg Overton, following a surge of visibility after appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast. Public commentary from a former relationship followed immediately. People noticed then, just as they notice now. Some people build things. Others only appear when there's something to attach themselves to. In the end, it's the work that lasts, not the noise around it. It's over. Time to finally move on. I'm going back to making music. I have an album to finish before the next tour.

He also added within the comments of his Instagram post, "Context matters. Online narratives don’t always reflect reality. Onward (for most of us at least) to a beautiful new year."

As previously stated, Lambesis has put together a new lineup of As I Lay Dying. The group is currently set to kick off 2026 with a tour of Russia in March. Ticketing details can be found through their website.