Phil Sgrosso Quits As I Lay Dying, Cites ‘Concerning Patterns of Behavior’ in Statement

Guitarist Phil Sgrosso has officially quit As I Lay Dying in a lengthy statement.

He becomes the fourth musician to quit the metalcore band since Oct. 18. He has cited being a witness to "concerning patterns of behavior" and that the band "no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved."

After the departure of three members — Ryan Neff, Ken Susi and Nick Pierce — as well as an unaddressed canceled European tour — Sgrosso informed fans late last week he was aware of everything going on and would be issuing a statement in the near future.

Following the guitarists's declaration of intent, As I Lay Dying broke the silence on social media. Rather than addressing the lineup departures and a canceled tour which had only been confirmed by venues and support bands, the group instead elected to quickly clear up an entirely different issue — the disappearance of 2019's Shaped By Fire from streaming services.

As I Lay Dying tacked on a small note at the end of that post, saying they are "still sorting through the details of what is going on within AILD and will have more details for you soon." Comments on that post were disabled.

Now, Sgrosso has shared his reasons for leaving the group, which he first joined in 2003.

The guitarist claims that "recent actions have shown that As I Lay Dying no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved — whether creatively, personally or professionally."

Guitarist Ken Susi, who joined in 2022 and left last week, also mentioned that something "recent" is to blame, stating his "personal morals" were "tested to a breaking point."

Sgrosso adds, "After witnessing some concerning patterns of behavior, I've realized that I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space." He expresses "full support" for his trio of bandmates who all quit recently," also suggesting there are plans for the future.

"Over time, As I Lay Dying has been held back by dysfunction and I feel that it's no longer my responsibility to bear the burden," the guitarist declares near the end.

See the full statement below. Comments on Sgrosso's post have been disabled.

Statement From Phil Sgrosso

On Oct, 30, Sgrosso released the following statement about leaving As I Lay Dying:

Hey everyone, Thank you for your patience as I took time to gather my thoughts before speaking on the current state of As I Lay Dying. With recent events, including the departure of band members and the cancellation of our European tour ahead of a new album release, it’s clear we’re in a difficult and serious situation. Simply put, recent actions have shown that As I Lay Dying no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved—whether creatively, personally, or professionally. After witnessing some concerning patterns of behavior, I’ve realized that I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space. For these reasons, I feel it’s in my best interest to completely distance myself, both creatively and personally, from As I Lay Dying. I also want to share my full support for Ryan, Ken, and Nick, who made the choice to step away recently. I’m grateful for our accomplishments and friendship over the past 3 years. With 21 years that I have dedicated to this band, it does not sit well with me to leave or abandon what I’ve considered to be my “life’s work.” I don’t feel that I, or others, should be forced out like so many have in the past. After all that’s been put into this, I believe that with the right adjustments and restructuring, our music can continue to thrive and explore new possibilities in a healthier environment. Over time, As I Lay Dying has been held back by dysfunction, and I feel that it’s no longer my responsibility to bear that burden. Thank you to everyone who has shown support for me and the music of As I Lay Dying. I’m looking forward to putting my energy and creativity into new, more positive ventures in the near future. -Phil Sgrosso

Why the Other As I Lay Dying Members Quit

The other three most recent members of As I Lay Dying quit over the span of less than two weeks.

Interestingly, none of these musicians mentioned Lambesis directly, instead showing support for the other members or simply expressing gratitude for the fans. All four members who have left the band have cited "personal" reasons, among others.

See the complete statement from each of the members who quit As I Lay Dying this month below.

Ryan Neff:

As of today, I have made the decision to leave AS I LAY DYING. This choice comes after much reflection, and I believe it is the right step for my personal and professional journey. I am grateful for the experiences and connections I’ve made during my time with the band. Thank you to all the fans for your support.

Ken Susi:

My time playing with As I Lay Dying has come to an end today. I leave with so much gratitude for everyone who followed and supported me from my days in Unearth to this era of my career. I jumped into the AILD camp with full knowledge of the heightened dramatic history but had a drive to just play great music with great friends. Unfortunately, my personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point, and it's now the saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band. Ryan Neff is receiving a lot of backlash for stepping down first, and I regret not sharing this decision sooner and standing confidently with my friend -- he's a flawless musician and an even better person. I'll miss you all on this stage, and I look forward to seeing you on the next one. Anyone looking for a guitar player? My resume is ready.

Nick Pierce:

As of now, I am no longer playing drums for As I Lay Dying. This is far from being the ending I anticipated, and I feel I need to distance myself from the band in an effort to retain my personal health and integrity. I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who followed and supported me throughout this journey. My goal has and always will be to create unforgettable memories with my friends and write music that will truly resonate with our fans. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished on the road touring, as well as writing and recording drums for the new album. Looking ahead, I’m excited to continue my drumming career and pursue what I love most which is making music. My touring and session schedule is now actively open for new opportunities.

Tim Lambesis' Wife Dany Denies Rumors of Abuse

In the absence of an official response from As I Lay Dying or then current members of the group (Sgrosso and, now, lone remaining member Lambesis), rumors began to swirl online about why the metalcore vets were experiencing these sudden changes in personnel.

Tim Lambesis' wife Dany addressed what she called "unfounded rumors" that her husband had abused her. One day prior, Dany had deleted her Instagram account, then restored it as private before setting her profile to public again once the new post went up.

See her full statement, which was shared on Oct. 25, below.

I am writing this statement to address the recent rumors circulating on social media regarding my husband, Tim Lambesis, and the allegations of domestic violence. It has come to my attention that false claims have been made, suggesting that my husband has harmed me. I want to make it unequivocally clear that these allegations are completely false. My husband has never caused harm to me in this manner, and I am deeply saddened by the unfounded rumors that have emerged during this challenging time for his band. There has never been an incident that warrants such accusations. We have had our relationship issues like many other couples, but nothing to the degree of domestic violence or what is being portrayed online. It deeply saddens me that I find myself in a position where I must publicly explain my personal life and relationship because of flat out lies. It is completely unjust that everything spread the way it did and nobody even considered my voice to be heard through it all. This is unfair to both Tim and I and our relationship. It is disheartening to witness how quickly misinformation can spread and the impact it can have on individuals and families. I ask that you respect our privacy during this time and refrain from perpetuating these harmful rumors any further.

