UPDATE (Oct. 25, 2024): As I Lay Dying have broken nearly a week of silence, addressing the disappearance of 'Shaped by Fire' from streaming services. They said it was the end of a five-year distribution deal and they now own the album themselves. The group also said they plan to address all of the other issues after the are done "sorting through the details of what is going on within AILD."

Shaped by Fire, As I Lay Dying's 2019 reunion album, vanished from music streaming services today.

Lambgoat reports that the album (released by Nuclear Blast) no longer appears on popular platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon Music. However, music videos that were released for three album cuts — "Shaped By Fire," "Blinded" and "Torn Between" — are still published on Nuclear Blast's YouTube channel.

The album came out on Sept. 20, 2019 through Nuclear Blast, which is five years and 35 days apart from its disappearance on streaming services. Loudwire has also reached out to the label for comment.

See As I Lay Dying's post about the album below.

This apparent removal comes amid a tumultuous week for the metalcore veterans.

As I Lay Dying are now reduced to two members — Tim Lambesis and Phil Sgrosso — following the sudden departures of three members over the last few days. Those three members — Ryan Neff, Ken Susi and Nick Pierce — all replaced musicians who appeared on Shaped by Fire — Nick Hipa, Josh Gilbert and Jordan Mancino.

Neff made the move "after much reflection" and called his departure "the right step" in his personal and professional journey. Susi later declared that his "personal morals" were "recently tested to a breaking point," prompting his exit. Pierce followed, stating that in order "to retain my personal health and integrity," stepping down was the correct move for him to make.

The lineup change comes less than a month before As I Lay Dying's new album, Through Storms Ahead, arrives on Nov. 15. A European headlining tour was also supposed to launch that day, but that run has been canceled.

News of the tour cancelation came from venues and support bands, while As I Lay Dying have remained completely silent since Neff left the band last weekend (Oct. 19).

Sgrosso, meanwhile, informed fans he'd be issuing as statement "shortly" about where he stands in "the current AILD situation." The guitarist also noted he's been dealing with the business end of things. That announcement arrived yesterday (Oct. 24) and as of 3:30PM ET today (Oct. 25), Sgrosso has not issued any further comment.

As fans continue to wait for the band to acknowledge any of the recent events that have transpired, Tim Lambesis' wife Dany shared a statement addressing rumors that had started circulating.

In that statement, Dany denies "unfounded rumors" that her husband Tim had abused her, calling these claims "completely false."

