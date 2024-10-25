Tim Lambesis’ Wife Dany Issues Statement About Recent Rumors

Tim Lambesis' wife Dany has issued a statement addressing rumors that had spread that the As I Lay Dying singer had abused her.

Over the past week, fans have been intensely following what's been going on with the band, from the trio of departures to a canceled European tour. These events all remain unaddressed by As I Lay Dying directly and Loudwire's requests for comment from their label have gone unanswered.

Yesterday (Oct. 25), guitarist Phil Sgrosso — one of two remaining members — promised he will release a statement on the As I Lay Dying situation "shortly." As of press time this morning (10:30AM ET, Oct. 26), no followup statement has been shared.

Ryan Neff was the first to leave, saying that "after much reflection" departing the group "is the right step for my personal and professional journey."

Ken Susi says his "personal morals" were "recently tested to a breaking point" and that it was the "saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band."

Shortly after Susi's exit, Nick Pierce also split from As I Lay Dying. "This is far from being the ending I anticipated and I feel I need to distance myself from the band in an effort to retain my personal health and integrity," he began in his statement.

While fans wait for official word on the situation, speculation about the reasons for the mass departure less than a month before the band's new album is released has run rampant. That includes unverified claims that a video exists of a domestic violence incident involving the Lambesis couple, who married in 2022.

Dany Lambesis Calls Tim Lambesis Abuse Allegations 'Completely False'

After deactivating her account yesterday (Oct. 25) and then restoring it as private, Dany Lambesis' Instagram account is now public again.

Some posts that were up earlier this week have since been deleted and, in her newest post, she has shared a statement denying these "unfounded rumors" alleging her husband had abused her as "completely false."

Dany acknowledges that her response was prompted by allegations that had begun to spread online.

She says she is "deeply saddened" that these rumors spread so quickly and "there has never been an incident that warrants such accusations."

Further into the statement, Dany expresses, "It is completely unjust that everything spread the way it did and nobody even considered my voice to be heard through it all."

In closing, she writes, "I ask that you respect our privacy during this time and refrain from perpetuating these harmful rumors any further."

Dani Lambesis' Full Statement Addressing Rumors

See the complete statement below.

I am writing this statement to address the recent rumors circulating on social media regarding my husband, Tim Lambesis, and the allegations of domestic violence. It has come to my attention that false claims have been made, suggesting that my husband has harmed me. I want to make it unequivocally clear that these allegations are completely false. My husband has never caused harm to me in this manner, and I am deeply saddened by the unfounded rumors that have emerged during this challenging time for his band. There has never been an incident that warrants such accusations. We have had our relationship issues like many other couples, but nothing to the degree of domestic violence or what is being portrayed online. It deeply saddens me that I find myself in a position where I must publicly explain my personal life and relationship because of flat out lies. It is completely unjust that everything spread the way it did and nobody even considered my voice to be heard through it all. This is unfair to both Tim and I and our relationship. It is disheartening to witness how quickly misinformation can spread and the impact it can have on individuals and families. I ask that you respect our privacy during this time and refrain from perpetuating these harmful rumors any further.

Dany Lambesis Responds to Comments

One commenter asked why the account name had switched from "danylambesis" to "danygarcia" and back to "danylambesis."

"I changed my Instagram name to better reflect my artistic identity," said Dany, who posts photos of and sells her own paintings.

"My marriage is perfectly fine," she continues, "and this change was solely about my personal brand, not our relationship. It's interesting how people often read too much into small changes on social media. However, I've decided to switch back to Lambesis because I believe anything that can be misunderstood often will be."

Another person urged Tim Lambesis to make a statement, to which Dany replied, "He plans on making a statement."

Tim Lambesis' Recent Instagram Activity

The As I lay Dying vocalist has yet to issue a comment about any of the past week's events.

The fifth most recent post on Tim Lambesis' Instagram profile shows a photo from the couple's June 6, 2022, wedding, holding hands on the beach.

The caption on the Aug. 6, 2024, post was edited yesterday (Oct. 24, 2024) and currently states, "Happy birthday to my beautiful Mrs. Dany Lambesis. We're going to celebrate today and then again when we get home next week. Her favorite is a fancy crab dinner [crab emoji]. I love you."

This is Lambesis' only apparent activity on Instagram since the series of events that began with Neff's departure over the weekend.

