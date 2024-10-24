UPDATE (Oct. 24, 2024): Drummer Nick Pierce is the third member to quit As I Lay Dying over the past week. He shared a statement, relaying, "I need to distance myself from the band."

Guitarist Ken Susi (ex-Unearth) is the latest member of As I Lay Dying who has abruptly quit the band amid a tumultuous week. He shared a personal statement indicating that his "personal morals" were "tested to a breaking point," and that it is the "saddest ending" for the group.

Within the span of one week, bassist/clean vocalist Ryan Neff departed the band in a brief statement, a European tour was canceled and tour manager Alex Kendrick has stated that he "no longer" works for As I Lay Dying.

Meanwhile, As I Lay Dying have not commented on any of the matters publicly, nor has their label, Napalm Records.

Napalm Records

Statement From Ken Susi

In a statement shared today (Oct. 24), Susi explains that he joined the band "with full knowledge of the heightened dramatic history."

This, of course, is referencing the metalcore group's divisive comeback following vocalist Tim Lambesis' release from prison after serving a sentence for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his estranged wife and mother of their three adopted children.

Susi was one of three musicians who joined As I Lay Dying in 2022 in the wake of the departure of three classic members.

The guitarist states that his "personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point and it's now the saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band."

That appears to suggest that As I Lay Dying have broken up, but, again, there has been no word from the band or label on any of these recent events.

Susi also expresses support for Neff and that he wishes he had announced his decision to leave As I Lay Dying sooner than he did.

My time playing with As I Lay Dying has come to an end today. I leave with so much gratitude for everyone who followed and supported me from my days in Unearth to this era of my career. I jumped into the AILD camp with full knowledge of the heightened dramatic history but had a drive to just play great music with great friends. Unfortunately, my personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point, and it's now the saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band. Ryan Neff is receiving a lot of backlash for stepping down first, and I regret not sharing this decision sooner and standing confidently with my friend -- he's a flawless musician and an even better person. I'll miss you all on this stage, and I look forward to seeing you on the next one. Anyone looking for a guitar player? My resume is ready.