Just days after bassist/clean vocalist Ryan Neff abruptly left As I Lay Dying, the band's tour manager Alex Kendrick has informed fans that he no longer works for the metalcore veterans. Additionally, some venues in Europe are now showing that tour dates have begun being canceled.

As I Lay Dying Tour Manager Quits

Kendrick shared a statement on X early yesterday morning (Oct. 22), which reads:

I no longer work for AS I LAY DYING - I do not wish to be asked questions nor will I answer any. I’ve made life long memories that will never be forgotten but my chapter of the book has completed. I wish everyone the best of luck and clearly I’m still rocking with Phil out here.

Phil, of course, is longtime guitarist Phil Sgrosso. Alongside vocalist Tim Lambesis, he is the only remaining member from the band's classic period, alongside former Unearth members Nick Pierce (drums) and Ken Susi (guitar).

READ MORE: As I Lay Dying Bassist Quits Less Than a Month Before New Album Release

As I Lay Dying Tour Dates Are Being Canceled

On Nov. 15, As I Lay Dying will release their new album, Through Storms Ahead and were set to kick off a European tour with Decapitated, Caliban and Ov Sulfur that same day.

A Nov. 26 show in Poland is listed as canceled on the venue's website. A statement posted in Polish on the event page indicates that As I Lay Dying's entire European tour has been canceled.

It says (via Google Translate),

The As I Lay Dying band made the difficult decision to cancel their entire European tour, which was to include a Warsaw concert on November 26 at the Progresja club. All tickets purchased for this concert can be refunded directly at the point of purchase. We count on the artists' quick return to Poland!

As I Lay Dying have not yet commented on any of the latest developments — Neff's departure, their tour manager quitting nor the European tour dates.

Bassist/Clean Vocalist Ryan Neff Recently Quit

Less than a week ago, bassist/clean vocalist Ryan Neff announced he had left As I Lay Dying. The sudden departure came just weeks before the release of the band's new album and tour kickoff.

Neff, who also serves as the bassist/clean vocalist in Miss May I, said, "This choice comes after much reflection and I believe it is the right step for my personal and professional journey." He went on to thank the fans for their support, noting he's "grateful for the experiences and connections" he made during his time in the band since joining in 2022.