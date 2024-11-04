Tim Lambesis Issues First Statement on Status of As I Lay Dying

Tim Lambesis has issued his first statement on the status of As I Lay Dying following the departures of all other members last month.

The vocalist, who is currently the only remaining member of As I Lay Dying, shared a post on his social media today (Nov. 4) addressing the "unhealthy environment" that led to his bandmates leaving the group, his plan to recruit new musicians to play with and the band's upcoming new album Through Storms Ahead.

Read it in full below.

Hi everyone, I needed some time to process all that has happened recently with AILD. As I reflect, I certainly agree that there was an unhealthy environment that made leaving for a new tour with the previous lineup unrealistic. It had become difficult to figure out even the smallest details, and I admit I can stick strong to my vision for the future of AILD even when others think it should go another direction. It saddens me to think about the behaviors, communication, and patterns of interaction that led up to the tour cancellation. Phil and I no longer saw eye to personally, creatively, or financially. Discussions during this time prompted his decision to depart first, with each of the touring members deciding to leave shortly after, as they were not interested in going on without him. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the order in which everything was made public, as some statements were rushed out during a chaotic time in response to rumors. I fully support each of the guys’ decisions to leave and believe at this time it is best for everyone. With that being said, my door will always remain open to discussing anything directly as I believe closing communication lead to many assumptions and problems of its own. Now, regarding what’s next: AILD was founded on persistence and determination. For anyone who is familiar with the foundational years from 2000-2004, you know that more than 20 people (whom I’m incredibly grateful for) have come and gone to help bring to life this vision I’ve had in my head since I was 19 years old. I look forward to building a new team, and creating an atmosphere that is supportive, positive, and fosters a creative environment. “Through Storms Ahead” will still be released November 15. I am proud of what we created and look forward to sharing it with all of you.

Multiple Members of As I Lay Dying Quit Band

Bassist Ryan Neff was the first member of As I Lay Dying to part from the group last month, sharing a statement on Oct. 21 that said the decision came "after much reflection, and I believe it is the right step for my personal and professional journey."

Two days later, As I Lay Dying's tour manager Alex Kendrick split with the group as well, stating that he would not answer any questions about the matter. There were also reports that some of the band's European shows had been canceled, leading many to speculate that the tour was called off (the cancelation was later confirmed by supporting bands).

Guitarist Ken Susi shared the news of his departure on Oct. 24, writing, "Unfortunately, my personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point, and it's now the saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band."

Later that day, drummer Nick Pierce announced he'd quit as well, feeling the "need to distance myself from the band in an effort to retain my personal health and integrity."

The only remaining members by that point were Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso, who'd been in the band since 2003. On Oct. 24, he wrote in a since-deleted social media post that he would share more about his status in the band "once a clear path of moving forward presents itself."

Phil Sgrosso Is Fourth Member to Leave As I Lay Dying

Sgrosso announced his departure from As I Lay Dying on Oct. 31, leaving Lambesis as the sole remaining member. In his statement, the guitarist confirmed that the band's European tour had been canceled and acknowledged the dynamic between the musicians.

"... Recent actions have shown that As I Lay Dying no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved — whether creatively, personally, or professionally," he wrote.

"After witnessing some concerning patterns of behavior, I’ve realized that I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space."

Rumors Regarding Lambesis + His Wife

Lambesis' wife Dany issued a statement earlier today addressing "unfounded rumors" that have been spreading online suggesting that the singer abused her.

"It has come to my attention that false claims have been made, suggesting that my husband has harmed me," she said.

"I want to make it unequivocally clear that these allegations are completely false. My husband has never caused harm to me in this manner, and I am deeply saddened by the unfounded rumors that have emerged during this challenging time for his band. There has never been an incident that warrants such accusations."

As I Lay Dying's Complicated History

In 2013, Lambesis was arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife Meggan. Though the singer initially entered a "not guilty" plea for the charges, he eventually pleaded guilty to solicitation of murder in 2014 and was sentenced to six years in prison.

During that time, As I Lay Dying members Nick Hipa, Jordan Mancino, Josh Gilbert and Sgrosso distanced themselves and formed another group called Wovenwar.

Lambesis was discharged from prison in December of 2016 and around two years later, As I Lay Dying made a comeback with all of the members who were involved when the singer was arrested. They announced an album in 2019 titled Shaped By Fire and toured in support of it.

Over the next couple of years, Hipa, Mancino and Gilbert all quit As I Lay Dying, and Lambesis later acknowledged that it was difficult for them to overcome what he had done.