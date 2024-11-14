Welcome to Rockville Announces Full 2025 Lineup – 12 Reunions + Over 150 Bands

The Welcome to Rockville festival appears to have outdone themselves with a massive count of over 150 bands and the unheard of 12 reunions booked for 2025.

It's a stellar lineup spanning four days (May 15-18, 2025) at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla. Headlining this year's bill will be Shinedown, Green Day, Linkin Park and Korn.

As stated, there's a wealth of reunions, led by Linkin Park, with Three Days Grace, The Dillinger Escape Plan, It Dies Today, All Shall Perish, Power Trip, Chiodos, Dry Kill Logic, Chimaira, Evans Blue and Snot all back together.

The 2025 Welcome to Rockville Lineup + Stages

Organizers Danny Wimmer Presents did something a little different, teasing the full lineup with stage reveals leading up to the big announcement. That allowed fans to not only whet their appetite over the bands revealed early but also start to get an idea of who they wanted to see or perhaps determine what stage they wanted to spend the bulk of their time at. But with 89 new band announcements, the puzzle is complete.

So who is playing on what day and on what stage? Let's take a look below:

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Stage 1

Shinedown

3 Doors Down

Halestorm

Theory of a Deadman

Blue October

Evans Blue

Royale Lynn

Stage 2

Rob Zombie

Three Days Grace

Trivium

Crossfade

Finger Eleven

Saving Abel

Smile Empty Soul

Stage 3

Bullet for My Valentine

Asking Alexandria

We Came as Romans

From Ashes to New

Fit for a King

Until I Wake

Of Virtue

The Pretty Wild

Stage 4

Body Count

Arch Enemy

Gwar

Exodus

The Acacia Strain

Shadow of Intent

Frozen Soul

Gates to Hell

Stage 5

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Quicksand

Health

Converge

Full of Hell

Harm's Way

Candy

Big Ass Truck

Friday, May 16

Stage 1

Green Day

Alice in Chains

Jimmy Eat World

New Found Glory

Bowling for Soup

Lit

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Stage 2

Good Charlotte

Sublime

Bush

Candlebox

Everclear

Dorothy

Dexter and the Moonrocks

Stage 3

Knocked Loose

Kublai Khan TX

Incendiary

Invent Animate

Boundaries

One Step Closer

Left to Suffer

Stage 4

Killswitch Engage

Jinjer

August Burns Red

As I Lay Dying

All That Remains

It Dies Today

Butcher Babies

Bleed From Within

Stage 5

Underoath

Saosin

Silverstein

The Devil Wears Prada

Silent Planet

Scary Kids Scaring Kids

Alesana

I Set My Friends on Fire

Saturday, May 17

Stage 1

Linkin Park

Incubus

Beartooth

Taking Back Sunday

P.O.D.

Hoobastank

Sleep Theory

Stage 2

Pierce the Veil

I Prevail

Hollywood Undead

Sleeping With Sirens

Of Mice & Men

Escape the Fate

Liliac

Stage 3

Mastodon

Still to Be Announced

Obituary

Municipal Waste

Nails

Havok

Dead Heat

Chained Saint

Stage 4

Dayseeker

Bilmuri

The Plot in You

Set It Off

Read Friends

The Funeral Portrait

Nerve

Nevertel

Stage 5

Whitechapel

All Shall Perish

Attila

After the Burial

Emmure

Brand of Sacrifice

Upon a Burning Body

AngelMaker

Sunday, May 18

Stage 1

Korn

Marilyn Manson

Chevelle

Daughtry

Filter

Snot

The Union Underground

Stage 2

Bad Omens

Mudvayne

Motionless in White

Sevendust

Chimaira

Dry Kill Logic

Return to Dust

Stage 3

Insane Clown Posse

Testament

The Black Dahlia Murder

Seven Hours After Violet

Fit for an Autopsy

Gatecreeper

Sanguisugabogg

Allt

Stage 4

Chiodos

Hawthorne Heights

Memphis May Fire

Blessthefall

Attack Attack!

A Skylit Drive

Caskets

Wind Walkers

Stage 5

Power Trip

Sunami

Pain of Truth

200 Stab Wounds

Peeling Flesh

Bodybox

Mugshot

What They're Saying

Brent Smith from Shinedown reflects on headlining Rockville in their home state of Florida: "We take this very seriously...it's symbolic and a massive honor to be a headliner at Welcome To Rockville. This is the biggest rock festival in North America, so LET’S GO!!!! Thank you to DWP for always believing in us and giving us this incredible opportunity. What I can tell the audience is that myself, Barry, Zach, Eric and our entire crew are going to bring you a performance and experience like no other.”

Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains commented, “It’s always a good time when we play Rockville. It’s been 12 years, so we’re looking forward to coming back.”

Vic Fuentes of Pierce The Veil said, “We can’t wait to perform for the fans at Welcome To Rockville next year. This festival always brings the high energy, and we’re proud to be a part of it. We’ll be there – both as artists and fans of the many incredible bands that are performing. See you all there.”

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets are currently available for the 2025 edition of the Welcome to Rockville Festival. There are general admission, VIP and even hotel bundle options available. See all of the ticketing options for the 2025 Welcome to Rockville festival through the festival's website.