Welcome to Rockville Announces Full 2025 Lineup – 12 Reunions + Over 150 Bands
The Welcome to Rockville festival appears to have outdone themselves with a massive count of over 150 bands and the unheard of 12 reunions booked for 2025.
It's a stellar lineup spanning four days (May 15-18, 2025) at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla. Headlining this year's bill will be Shinedown, Green Day, Linkin Park and Korn.
As stated, there's a wealth of reunions, led by Linkin Park, with Three Days Grace, The Dillinger Escape Plan, It Dies Today, All Shall Perish, Power Trip, Chiodos, Dry Kill Logic, Chimaira, Evans Blue and Snot all back together.
The 2025 Welcome to Rockville Lineup + Stages
Organizers Danny Wimmer Presents did something a little different, teasing the full lineup with stage reveals leading up to the big announcement. That allowed fans to not only whet their appetite over the bands revealed early but also start to get an idea of who they wanted to see or perhaps determine what stage they wanted to spend the bulk of their time at. But with 89 new band announcements, the puzzle is complete.
So who is playing on what day and on what stage? Let's take a look below:
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Stage 1
Shinedown
3 Doors Down
Halestorm
Theory of a Deadman
Blue October
Evans Blue
Royale Lynn
Stage 2
Rob Zombie
Three Days Grace
Trivium
Crossfade
Finger Eleven
Saving Abel
Smile Empty Soul
Stage 3
Bullet for My Valentine
Asking Alexandria
We Came as Romans
From Ashes to New
Fit for a King
Until I Wake
Of Virtue
The Pretty Wild
Stage 4
Body Count
Arch Enemy
Gwar
Exodus
The Acacia Strain
Shadow of Intent
Frozen Soul
Gates to Hell
Stage 5
The Dillinger Escape Plan
Quicksand
Health
Converge
Full of Hell
Harm's Way
Candy
Big Ass Truck
Friday, May 16
Stage 1
Green Day
Alice in Chains
Jimmy Eat World
New Found Glory
Bowling for Soup
Lit
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Stage 2
Good Charlotte
Sublime
Bush
Candlebox
Everclear
Dorothy
Dexter and the Moonrocks
Stage 3
Knocked Loose
Kublai Khan TX
Incendiary
Invent Animate
Boundaries
One Step Closer
Left to Suffer
Stage 4
Killswitch Engage
Jinjer
August Burns Red
As I Lay Dying
All That Remains
It Dies Today
Butcher Babies
Bleed From Within
Stage 5
Underoath
Saosin
Silverstein
The Devil Wears Prada
Silent Planet
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
Alesana
I Set My Friends on Fire
Saturday, May 17
Stage 1
Linkin Park
Incubus
Beartooth
Taking Back Sunday
P.O.D.
Hoobastank
Sleep Theory
Stage 2
Pierce the Veil
I Prevail
Hollywood Undead
Sleeping With Sirens
Of Mice & Men
Escape the Fate
Liliac
Stage 3
Mastodon
Still to Be Announced
Obituary
Municipal Waste
Nails
Havok
Dead Heat
Chained Saint
Stage 4
Dayseeker
Bilmuri
The Plot in You
Set It Off
Read Friends
The Funeral Portrait
Nerve
Nevertel
Stage 5
Whitechapel
All Shall Perish
Attila
After the Burial
Emmure
Brand of Sacrifice
Upon a Burning Body
AngelMaker
Sunday, May 18
Stage 1
Korn
Marilyn Manson
Chevelle
Daughtry
Filter
Snot
The Union Underground
Stage 2
Bad Omens
Mudvayne
Motionless in White
Sevendust
Chimaira
Dry Kill Logic
Return to Dust
Stage 3
Insane Clown Posse
Testament
The Black Dahlia Murder
Seven Hours After Violet
Fit for an Autopsy
Gatecreeper
Sanguisugabogg
Allt
Stage 4
Chiodos
Hawthorne Heights
Memphis May Fire
Blessthefall
Attack Attack!
A Skylit Drive
Caskets
Wind Walkers
Stage 5
Power Trip
Sunami
Pain of Truth
200 Stab Wounds
Peeling Flesh
Bodybox
Mugshot
What They're Saying
Brent Smith from Shinedown reflects on headlining Rockville in their home state of Florida: "We take this very seriously...it's symbolic and a massive honor to be a headliner at Welcome To Rockville. This is the biggest rock festival in North America, so LET’S GO!!!! Thank you to DWP for always believing in us and giving us this incredible opportunity. What I can tell the audience is that myself, Barry, Zach, Eric and our entire crew are going to bring you a performance and experience like no other.”
Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains commented, “It’s always a good time when we play Rockville. It’s been 12 years, so we’re looking forward to coming back.”
Vic Fuentes of Pierce The Veil said, “We can’t wait to perform for the fans at Welcome To Rockville next year. This festival always brings the high energy, and we’re proud to be a part of it. We’ll be there – both as artists and fans of the many incredible bands that are performing. See you all there.”
How Do I Get Tickets?
Tickets are currently available for the 2025 edition of the Welcome to Rockville Festival. There are general admission, VIP and even hotel bundle options available. See all of the ticketing options for the 2025 Welcome to Rockville festival through the festival's website.
