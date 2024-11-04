The 2025 edition of Welcome to Rockville has announced eight more bands, bringing the total to nine of the 150 acts expected to appear at the festival.

It had already been revealed that Three Days Grace, who recently reunited with classic singer Adam Gontier, would be performing at next year's fest and now another reunion set has been booked.

The Dillinger Escape Plan played nine shows this year with Calculating Infinity vocalist Dimitri Minakakis, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the debut album. That lineup is now destined for the Welcome to Rockville stage next year.

Also set to appear are Quicksand, Health, Deafheaven, Converge, Full of Hell, Harms Way and Candy.

Each of the eight band that were announced today will play on the same stage on Thursday, May 15.

It'll get pretty noisy on that stage!

Welcome to Rockville 2025 Details

Welcome to Rockville returns to the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2025 for four days stretching from May 15 - 18.

Bands will be announced gradually before fans will be able to see the complete 150-band lineup.

Early Bird passes are on sale now and you can obtain more information about camping, VIP experiences, etc. at the Welcome to Rockville website.

This year's fest, which was held in mid-May, featured headliners Motley Crue, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters and Slipknot.