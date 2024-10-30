‘Paranormal Prison’ Season 2 – Watch Exclusively on Loudwire

Step into the halls of the Paranormal Prison and go ghost hunting with your favorite rock and metal artists on Season 2 of this pulse-pounding video series!

About Paranormal Prison

Loudwire has teamed up with Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents to bring you 12 brand new episodes of Paranormal Prison!

Last year, the series began, inviting viewers inside Ohio State Reformatory, where Ohio's most violent criminals lost their lives, but their souls still remain. Over 200 people are said to have died at the prison.

Host and professional ghost hunter Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour) took members of Megadeth, GWAR, Slaughter to Prevail and more on a journey to try to make contact with the other side.

This year, Bernstein has beefed up his operation. He's recruited Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin (Sirius XM) and equipment techs Cyrus Entezam and Morgan Rondinella, who all join on the hunts with more of your favorite artists.

Do they believe in ghosts? Can they be made into believers if they don't? Find out what happens when confronting the paranormal!

READ MORE: Photos - All Three Days of Incarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2024

When Does Season 2 Air + How Can I Watch?

Season 2 of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 1PM ET on Loudwire's YouTube channel beginning Oct. 30.

A holiday break will take place on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 with the Season 2 continuing from Jan. 8 through the end of the month.

Guest stars include members of Machine Head, Halestorm, Hollywood Undead, Shinedown, Mushroomhead, Breaking Benjamin and many more!

Paranormal Prison, Season 2 — Watch

Watch all episodes of Season 2 of Paranormal Prison below.

New episodes will be added on Wednesdays.

Episode One: Machine Head's Robb Flynn

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Fans are already looking forward to the 2025 installment, which takes place July 18, 29 and 20. The lineup, meanwhile, has yet to be announced, creating even more anticipation.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since it's formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.