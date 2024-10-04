Three Days Grace Tease First Festival Appearances With New Lineup

We've got a Three Days Grace reunion with Adam Gontier and now we need some tour dates. It looks as though we now have an idea of where the band might be playing next year thanks to a new teaser that was posted to the Sonic Temple social media platforms.

Much like the teaser that hinted at Gontier's return earlier in the week, this too is an answering machine exchange. But this time, it's between Gontier's answering machine and Danny Wimmer Presents festival honcho's namesake Danny Wimmer.

"Hey Adam, hey's it's Danny Wimmer," the message starts. Holy shit, you're back. I love it. This is so important man that you guys are all back together. This is awesome."

After the congratulatory message, Wimmer continues with a pitch, "Hey, I'm about to announce Sonic Temple. I want you guys to come play. And also, Welcome to Rockville, we'll be announcing that soon and InkCarceration's coming fast. I want you to play all three of those festivals. Get with Matt and the band and get back to me ASAP."

The Sonic Temple Rollout

Wimmer started revealing the lineup for the 2025 Sonic Temple Festival over the last week or two. So far, Metallica (headlining two nights), Rob Zombie, Alice in Chains, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Trivium, Citizen Soldier, Power Trip, Testament, Arch Enemy, Ice Nine Kills, The Devil Wears Prada, Sevendust, TrustCompany, Obituary, All That Remains, Hoobastank, Bullet for My Valentine, Caskets, Cavalera and The Acacia Strain have all been revealed for the 2025 weekend festival event. Two more headliners and a wealth of bands have still yet to be named.

Sonic Temple will take place May 8-11 at the Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ticketing and additional info are already currently available at the festival website.

For those wondering, Welcome to Rockville is set for May 15-18 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. Meanwhile, InkCarceration is set for July 18-20 in Mansfield, Ohio.