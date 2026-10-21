The Most + Least Played Song Off All 17 Megadeth Albums

We've rounded up the most and least played song of all 17 Megadeth albums, from the 1985 debut Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good! through 2026's final LP, Megadeth.

Among the 17 studio LPs are five records that have achieved platinum status in the United States, for sales (and/or streaming equivalents) in excess of one million copies. The legendary thrash outfit led by Dave Mustaine found peak commercial success from 1986 to 1994 with a string of five consecutive platinum albums with 1992's Countdown to Extinction even going double platinum to become the highest-selling Megadeth LP.

Megadeth's last RIAA certification was awarded to 1997's Cryptic Writings, which went gold and was anchored by the big single "Trust." Unsurprisingly, that's the cut that's made it to the stage the most over the years.

READ MORE: The Best Song Off Every Megadeth Album

While the 10 studio records that have arrived since Cryptic Writings have not achieved gold status or better in the U.S., they've been far from unsuccessful. Six of those 10 all landed inside the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and the 2026 self-titled effort even took the No. 1 spot in the first week after its release!

Megadeth are currently on a global farewell tour which has no established end date as of yet. It's unlikely some of the least played songs off the band's 17 albums will make their way into the setlist on the goodbye run, but you're sure to see some of the most popular live songs!

Keep scrolling to see the most and least popular setlist additions from each Megadeth record, starting with the most played tracks, followed by the least!

The Most Played Song Live Off Each Megadeth Album Come take a look at the most popular song to be played live from all 16 of Megadeth's studio albums.

All data updated on Oct. 21, 2026 (via setlist.fm Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

The Least Played Song Live Off Every Megadeth Album The rarest of the rare.

All stats last updated Oct. 21, 2026 (via setlist.fm ). Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

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