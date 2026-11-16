The Vans Warped Tour is hinting that a "big change" is coming to the traveling music festival, which just wrapped up its 2026 dates.

Warped Tour's 'Big Change' Teased on Social Media

During the final day of Warped Tour's stop in Orlando on Sunday, the fest's social media posted a video featuring "pit reporter" Tori Kravitz informing viewers, "We have a big change coming next week, but we can't tell you about it yet."

Text in the video's post simply says, "Big news coming next week... ." They're not leaving many breadcrumbs here for us to speculate what this could be about.

The video also features someone dressed as what appears to be the Warped Tour mascot, which is shaped like their logo. Could a logo change be on the horizon?

Then, there's the thumbnail image chosen for Instagram, which is a sign warning people not to mosh. "You mosh or crowd surf, you get hurt, your mom sures. No more Warped."

Perhaps most notably, however, is that the yellow arrow mascot is wearing a red hat, right where the Vans logo has traditionally been placed. Could Warped be looking at a new sponsor? Are Limp Bizkit curating the lineup?

We're not even going to speculate any further because this could devolve into sheer madness and fast.

What Warped Tour Fans Think Is Happening to the Festival

Warped Tour's teaser post ignited several comments from fans trying to guess what is actually going on.

Multiple people expressed concern that the festival could potentially be leaving Orlando. This was the second year for Warped Tour to land at Camping World Stadium.

Warped Tour has already announced returns to Long Beach, California and Washington, D.C. in 2027. Both of those were immediately promoted following the 2026 stop in each of the cities.

The Warped Tour website for Orlando does not have 2027 dates listed for the city. Instead, it offers an ambiguous "2027 presale coming soon" message.

Other commenters on Instagram made it clear they wanted Warped Tour to come to the Midwest, where the fest has yet to come since returning to its roots as a touring operation in recent years.

"If it isn't Midwest dates for next year, y'all can save it," one comment reads.

The festival scene in the Midwest is fairly crowded, with both Riot Fest and Lollapalooza taking place annually in Chicago and Summerfest, which is promoted as the "world's largest music festival," dominating multiple weeks in June and July.

Couple that with rising concert ticket costs and a Warped Tour return to the Midwest seems like it would be tough to pull off.

Want a blast from the past while you wait to hear what Warped Tour has in store? Keep reading for a look at the tour posters from the first 30 years of the festival.